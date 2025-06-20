Thai activist calls mass protest to ‘sink the boat’ over PM scandal

Jatuporn called the government 'weak and stupid,' endangering national sovereignty

Puntid Tantivangphaisal2 hours agoLast Updated: Friday, June 20, 2025
Thai activist calls mass protest to ‘sink the boat’ over PM scandal
Pictures courtesy of KhaoSod

Veteran activist Jatuporn Prompan has declared political war, calling for a mass protest at Bangkok’s Victory Monument on June 28. His mission? To oust Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, whom he accuses of betraying the nation.

At a fiery press conference held at the Rattanakosin Hotel on Ratchadamnoen Road, Bangkok, at 10am today, June 20, more than 40 prominent figures from Thailand’s political and activist circles gathered under the banner Uniting the Power of the Land. Among them were former PAD, PDRC, UDD members, academics, artists, performers and military veterans.

Their rallying cry: Paetongtarn must resign.

The protest was sparked by a leaked audio recording of a phone conversation between Paetongtarn and Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen. In the clip, Paetongtarn appears to undermine the commander of Thailand’s Second Army Region during a discussion about border policy.

Photo of Jatuporn Prompan (centre)

“I have never seen a prime minister cut off the head of their army commander and hand him to Cambodia,” said Jatuporn. “This is not the time to be divided by Cambodian incitement. Thai people must unite against those betraying our country from within.”

Jatuporn slammed the government as “not only weak, but also stupid,” and accused the prime minister of endangering national sovereignty. “The audio clip is the receipt — it confirms what many suspected,” he added.

He also warned coalition partners not to exploit the situation by negotiating for more ministerial posts, calling it “the weakest point” of the Pheu Thai-led government, reported KhaoSod.

“This is not about vote numbers,” he said. “Thaksin had 377 votes and still couldn’t survive. How will this one?”

Jatuporn urged citizens from every walk of life to gather at Victory Monument from 4pm to 9pm on Saturday, June 28.

“We must watch who’s on the boat. If they’re steering to sell the nation, the people must sink that boat.”

Dean of the College of Oriental Medicine at Rangsit University, Panthep Puapongphan, speaking at the end of the conference, echoed the call for action. “The Prime Minister’s words in the clip clearly show a threat to national security. Anyone who continues to support her is part of that threat.”

The group laid out three key demands:

  1. Prime Minister Paetongtarn must resign immediately.

  2. Coalition parties must withdraw from the government.

  3. Thai citizens must unite to defend the nation’s sovereignty on June 28.

Photo of Panthep Puapongphan

Puntid Tantivangphaisal2 hours agoLast Updated: Friday, June 20, 2025
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
