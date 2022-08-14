Current Thailand Visa Options for Digital Nomads

Are you a digital nomad? Here are some visas that might be suitable for you!

The Thai government has announced plans for a Thailand Digital Nomad Visa to be created. Here we will describe in detail how the new legislation unfolds and what alternative options there are for digital nomads in Thailand.

Thailand has been a long-time favorite with digital nomads flocking to Bangkok or the smaller Northern city of Chiang Mai.

Chiang Mai has for a long time been known as the Digital Nomad capital of the world. Digital nomads were attracted by the low cost of living, fast internet, the old town, a great food scene, a nearby airport with great connections and plenty of cafes and coworking spaces.

