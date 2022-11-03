Crazed drug addict buries unconscious victim alive

A crazed drug addict in the Isaan province of Udon Thani faces up to 20 years in prison after he attempted to murder an unconscious man by burying him alive.

A police report revealed that Teerawat Suwanno attacked 55 year old Sopa (surname reserved) with a gardening hoe, knocking him unconscious, before attacking his unnamed friend who managed to escape.

Residents in the Moo Baan Sam Pa Han community in the Ku Kaew district of Udon Thani reported the incident to the police at 1.30pm yesterday.

A neighbour, 50 year old Thawin Sopin, heard from other neighbours that Sopa had been killed and rushed to the scene. He witnessed the 31 year old drug fiend in the process of burying his victim.

Thawan tried to convince the drug addict to surrender but he refused and fled the attempted murder scene.

Thawin then started digging Sopa out of his shallow grave. He thought he would be dead but remarkably Sopa gasped for air once the soil was removed from his face. He then helped the victim go to hospital.

Police caught up with Teerawat two kilometres away from the scene of the crime and arrested him.

Police have not reported the charge sheet but it is expected that Teerawat will be charged with attempted murder and using drugs.

For the murder attempt alone, Teerawat could face life imprisonment or imprisonment between 15 to 20 years.