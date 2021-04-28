Transport
Phuket closes Sarasin bridge at night to give fatigued health workers a break
Phuket is closing the Sarasin bridge nightly to give fatigued health workers a break after working nonstop to screen travellers for Covid-19. Only those operating emergency service vehicles will be allowed to use the bridge from 11pm to 5am. The checkpoint was previously open 24 hours a day, but since there were only a few travellers during the night, Vice Governor, Piyapong Choowong, is giving health workers a break.
“To make the management at the checkpoint better, we have decided to close the checkpoint during the night. However, we have exempted vehicles transporting necessary goods and other essential services. These people must apply for approval in advance, as we have already informed operators to follow the rule.”
“For those who are worried about the exact hours and when the checkpoint will be closed, please follow up official announcements. The official order may come in one to two days. I just want to inform the public so they can prepare. The closure [during the night] will last about two weeks, it will not be for the long term.”
Piyapong also says the number of people allowed to attend activities has been cut from 50 to 30.
“Previously, we allowed not more than 50 people, but right now we have reduced that to 30 people, except for meetings held by officials or traditional ceremonies, such as funerals, which can still be held with strict disease control measures [and with prior approval from local authorities].”
“During the meeting we were asked about people holding celebrations. I would say a celebration is a type of gathering that is banned, no matter how many people gather.”
The committee also reviewed cockfighting regulations.
“An operator of a cockfight venue asked that although the venues have been ordered closed, can cock owners conduct training at the venue. The venues for cock fighting, fish fighting, bull fighting and any kind of gambling must be closed for both fighting and training.”
“Additionally, I want to point out that drinking alcohol in public places was banned in the first order [issued for the current outbreak]. In the order, we gave only 1 example like beaches, but you must understand the concept of public places. We mean every public place which may not be [specifically] mentioned in the order.”
Piyapong says the issue of reopening tutorial schools will be discussed later.
SOURCE: The Phuket News
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Expats
Phuket foreigners called out again over “ignoring” Covid rules
Phuket’s foreigners are being called out again over their alleged failures to comply with Covid-19 safety measures. A meeting comprised of high-ranking Phuket officials, and a majority of consuls and foreign government representatives decided that those who are not being “socially responsible” will face legal actions, with the most intransigent being kicked out of Thailand.
The meeting yesterday was all about discussing ways to prevent the spread of the virus for foreign tourists living in Phuket. 14 consul representatives were at the meeting, including these…
UK
Russia
France
Netherlands
Norway
Kazakhstan
Luxembourg
South Korea
Chile
Nepal
Switzerland
Mexico
Australia
Norway
According to the meeting’s report, participants were given the opportunity to express their opinions and make recommendations surrounding the Covid-19 epidemic. The report included this wording…
“However, if the investigation of the disease by the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office finds that you (foreigners) who are at high risk, or have tested positive for Covid-19, you (foreigners) must be socially responsible by preparing for treatment in strict accordance with the place set by the Public Health Office, which is this standard. The same standard as Thai citizens living in Phuket Province.”
“If you (foreigners) do not comply, there will be legal penalties and affect your consideration for permission to stay in the Kingdom.”
The report did not include any statements by the consuls on the message, but did note that the Honorary Consul of the UK proposed asking the provincial government to allocate quota vaccination doses against Covid-19 for foreigners living in Phuket and to clarify how long it would be before foreigners could receive the Covid-19 vaccine.
Watch Tim Newton’s editorial about foreigners wearing face masks…
Officials confirmed yesterday that expats in Phuket will be included and receive Covid-19 vaccines as part of the Thai government’s vaccination scheme. Dr. Chalermpong of Vachira Phuket Hospital, made the announcement and said the first 100,000 doses are earmarked for registered residents and people from other provinces that work in tourism, but the following batch will be open to other industries as well as foreigners. Chalermpong confirmed that eligibility for inoculation will be wide.
The Honorary Consul of Norway asked provincial officials to prepare information published on a central website for the convenience and speed of extraction of information to be used in public relations. The Dutch honorary consul, Seven Smulders, asked the provincial authorities to update the progress of Phuket’s Covid situation in English-language media.
Phuket government officials have recently threatened to strictly enforce the 20,000 baht face mask fine and contact consular officials for foreigners that refuse to mask up. The vice governor of Phuket has issued a stern warning that all people are required to wear face masks in public at all times.
But foreigners aren’t the only ones who are being criticised for not wearing masks. Thailand’s own PM was fined 6,000 baht recently for failing to wear a mask at a Cabinet meeting at the Government House by the Bangkok Governor. And, now, 3 Government House workers have contracted Covid-19.
However, no explanation has been provided as to what inspired the Phuket Immigration Office to start heavily emphasizing the need for people to follow Covid prevention measures, other than the rising number of infections.
Yesterday was the first time the Phuket Immigration Office delivered a warning to foreigners in Phuket that they may have their stay in the country cut short if they are caught not following the Covid prevention measures. The meeting noted that there are currently approximately 11,000 foreigners living in Phuket.
SOURCE: The Phuket News
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Phuket
2 Phuket expats infected after returning from Krabi and Bangkok
2 expats in Phuket are infected with Covid-19 after returning from travelling off the island. They tested positive at the Tha Chatchai checkpoint at the north end of the island. One is an Italian man who returned from Krabi, and the other is a Belgian who returned after a visit to the Belgian embassy in Bangkok.
The 2 men were tested for Covid as part of a new regulation requiring all people returning to the island to be tested, if they can’t prove they are fully vaccinated or present negative Covid test results within 72 hours of arriving.
According to a timeline, the 36 year old Italian man, tested positive at the Tha Chatchai checkpoint on April 22. He then took another test the next day to confirm the previous test’s results, receiving another positive diagnosis. He was taken to receive treatment at Thalang Hospital.
The 32 year old Belgian also tested positive at the same checkpoint after returning from Bangkok by bus to renew his passport at the Belgian embassy. He was taken to receive treatment at Patong Hospital. The Phuket Provincial Health Office issued a warning yesterday for those passengers travelling on the same bus with the Belgium man to contact officials, as they are now being considered “high-risk.”
Meanwhile, Phuket government officials have threatened to strictly enforce the 20,000 baht face mask fine and contact consular officials for foreigners that refuse to mask up. The vice governor of Phuket has issued a stern warning that all people are required to wear face masks in public at all times.
The PPHO reported that Phuket recorded 13 new infections yesterday, bringing the total amount of infections to 348 in Phuket since April 3. Of those infections, 255 are still receiving medical treatment, while 92 have been discharged. In Thailand today, the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration is reporting 2,179 new infections over the past 24 hours, with 15 deaths; the highest amount of daily deaths since the pandemic started. The recent wave of infections over the past month makes up more than half of Thailand’s total count with 30,824 people infected with Covid-19 since April 1. This month, 69 Covid patients have died.
SOURCE: The Phuket News
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Face masks now required in 54 provinces in Thailand
So far, 54 of Thailand’s 77 provinces have imposed orders requiring the public to wear face masks while in public in an effort intended to slow the spread of Covid-19 which hit a record high this month. Violators face a fine of up to 20,000 baht.
Since April 1, there have been 30,824 Covid-19 infections reported in Thailand, making up more than half of the country’s cumulative count since the start of the pandemic last year.
In Phuket, the vice governor warned that Section 51 of the Communicable Diseases Act stipulates a fine of up to 20,000 baht, and Section 18 of the same act states that mask violators are subject to jail sentences of up to 2 years plus up to 40,000 baht in fines.
The Phuket government also came up with a plan to deal with what the vice governor calls “problem foreigners” who refuse to wear a mask. The local government plans to make the rules very clear to foreigners living in Phuket. The vice governor says officials will “strictly enforce” the mask laws.
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Phuket closes Sarasin bridge at night to give fatigued health workers a break
Miss Grand helps “inefficient” government find Covid-19 beds
List of provinces in Thailand that have set nightly curfews
Nuns arrested for allegedly scamming hundreds out of a total of 10 million baht
MRT train station employee diagnosed with Covid-19
Chon Buri province sees 108 new infections today
Thai Airways employee union push against forming a new airline
Initial investigation finds woman’s death not related to receiving 2nd Sinovac dose
Covid UPDATE: 2,012 new cases, 15 deaths
Phuket foreigners called out again over “ignoring” Covid rules
Dozens of Burmese migrants arrested at Thai-Myanmar border for entering illegally
63 of 77 Thai provinces require public to wear face masks, curfews in 8 provinces
Britney Spears asks to address court over controversial conservatorship case
Police crackdown on 3 drug networks in Northern Thailand, local politician on the run
Company of Covid-infected workers who broke “work from home” rules refuses to pay salaries
Phuket officials stick to their dual-pricing “covid test” guns
Expats condemn Phuket’s “xenophobic” rapid-test payment policy
Police inspect Pattaya restaurants for compliance with alcohol sales ban
6 cats up for auction after owners in drug raid, proceeds go to Narcotics Control Fund
Thailand’s covid vaccine passport – will it only be used for travel?
Health Ministry to investigate death of woman following Sinovac jab
Search continues for missing Indonesian submarine with 53 crew on board
Thai chef pleads for justice after child kills her cat in New York park
500,000 Sinovac doses arrive in Thailand
Thailand to continue with Chinese vaccine after side-effects in small number of cases
Killer pit bull attends victim’s funeral to apologise
Pattaya prepares for around 2,000 US soldiers to visit for Cobra Gold
Covid-19 screening kicks off at Phuket arrival points
Thai PM gives Covid curfew powers to individual provinces
Thailand to purchase additional 35 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Health Ministry to investigate death of woman following Sinovac jab
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
500,000 Sinovac doses arrive in Thailand
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thai PM gives Covid curfew powers to individual provinces
- Indonesia4 days ago
Thailand and Bali race for Southeast Asia’s 1st digital nomad visa
- Bangkok2 days ago
More closures in Bangkok, in force now
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Health Minister says he’s going nowhere as opposition calls for his resignation
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Covid UPDATE: Sunday 2,438 new infections announced, provincial totals
- Expats5 hours ago
Phuket foreigners called out again over “ignoring” Covid rules