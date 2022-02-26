60% Covid-19 hospital beds in Thailand are taken

Thailand’s director-general of the Department of the Department of Medical Services said yesterday that 60% of 180,000 Covid-19 hospital beds are occupied. This is a sudden increase from Wednesday, when 49.1% of beds were occupied. The Public Health Ministry reported that as of Thursday there were 42,044 beds beds for patients in “level 1”, with 89,141 beds occupied. There were 24,456 beds for patients in level 2.1 with severe symptoms, with 5,104 beds occupied. There were 5,633 beds for patients in level 2.2, with 703 beds occupied.

The director-general told the Bangkok Post that most infections are in children and working people, while most people who have died are either elderly or in “fragile” groups. This includes people who have chronic diseases, and bed-ridden people who were infected from someone close to them.

In Bangkok, more Covid-19 community isolation centres are set to open. Authorities from the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration have visited one centre in Thawee Wattana district to check it before it opens. The centre will support patients with mild symptoms, or so-called “green” patients. Apart from this centre, BMA Secretary Khajit Chatchawanich said 9 more community isolation centres would open in Bangkok to offer 970 more beds. If any patients can’t isolate themselves at home, they will be sent to the community isolation or hospital according to the level of their symptoms.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post