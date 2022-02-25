Thailand
Bangkok to open 9 community isolation centres with 970 beds for mild patients
Authorities from Bangkok Metropolitan Administration visited the new community isolation centre in the Thawee Wattana district of Bangkok. They were checking the centre before it officially opens.
Nine more isolation centres will open, and are expected to offer 970 beds for Covid-19 patients in Thailand’s capital. The authorities also said the Bangkok Emergency Medical Centre improved its contact system to avoid patients being left behind.
The centre is set to support Covid-19 patients with mild symptoms or so-called “green” patients. The place has 114 beds available, in separate spaces for male and female patients. There are two extra rooms with 10 beds to support the infected families. This centre has equipment to measure patients’ temperature and blood oxygen, bedding sets, shower sets, face masks, hand sanitizers, food, drinks, internet, fans, and CCTV for patients’ safety.
Aside from this centre, BMA Secretary Khajit Chatchawanich said 9 more community isolation centres would open in Bangkok to offer 970 more beds. He shared that doctors and medical workers would evaluate the level of the patient’s symptoms. Most patients were expected to get into home isolation.
If any patients can’t isolate themselves at home, they will be sent to the community isolation or hospital according to the level of their symptoms.
Following the report of Covid-19 patients who left to wait for treatment on the street, the authority also says that the Bangkok Emergency Medical Centre or Erawan Centre, which was responsible for the emergency cases, already improved their contact channel and services to fix the problems. The hotline was opened for 24 hours and increased from 30 to 100 lines, and more cars were available to pick up emergency patients quicker.
SOURCE: Khaosod
