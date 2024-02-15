Couples tie the knot atop elephants on Valentine’s Day

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

In a display of romance and tradition, couples in Thailand celebrated their love atop majestic elephants on Valentine’s Day.

Clad in traditional attire, nine pairs exchanged vows in a mass wedding that captivated onlookers at the Nong Nooch Tropical Garden in Chon Buri.

A bride, Narumon Komgpanoy, shared that the ceremony is sacred, which makes everyone want to have a wedding atop the elephants. In Thai culture, elephants are revered as household and city companions, symbolising national prosperity.

The procession, led by dancers in exquisite traditional costumes, saw the couples riding gracefully on the backs of elephants. At the culmination, a local district official, perched atop an elephant, officiated the signing of marriage licences, adding a unique touch to the festivities.

The elephant, Thailand’s national animal, holds deep cultural significance, with the image of a white elephant once adorning the Thai flag as a symbol of good fortune, reported Bangkok Post.

Groom Jirat Somprasung expressed his joy on the occasion.

“I feel very happy. Today is the day of love, so I feel good about obtaining the marriage licence with my wife.”

