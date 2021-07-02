Construction workers blamed for Covid outbreaks

Health officials are pointing fingers at Thai workers who left their Bangkok/nearby dormitories for the Covid outbreaks throughout the nation. Thai media says “many” construction workers left their home provinces prior to Monday’s new lockdown.

Health officials say many of the new Covid infections seen in over 30 provinces are connected to people coming from Bangkok (and close by provinces).

The CCSA also says that many of the Covid spreaders throughout the country are “believed” to be construction workers.

High up government officials say the number of “Thai workers” is marginal because the government said the Thai workers who remained would still get 50% of their wages, despite the sites being closed.

The land of smiles has seen new cases that allegedly have been connected to Bangkok/nearby areas in 18 northern provinces, 9 central provinces, and some cases in the remaining cardinal directions.

Yesterday, Phuket opened its doors for the grand opening of the Phuket Sandbox.

SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times

Want more Thailand news from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile

📝️ Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums

📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter

👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook

🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates