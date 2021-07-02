Khon Kaen schools closed until July 16 as Covid continues to spread

Khon Kaen, a northeastern province and part of the Isan region, is closing its schools closed until July 16 as Covid continues to spread throughout the province and nearby areas.

Further, students that attend boarding schools have been closed off and parents are not allowed to visit until July 16.

In the Khon Kaen province, there have been 667 reported cases of Covid from April 1 to yesterday.

Despite many schools reopening nationwide on June 14, many have had to reclose as Covid cases continue to mount in the south and climb again up north.

Earlier, the Thaiger wrote how government officials “believe” much of Covid spreading throughout the country was the fault of construction workers who left their work camps/dormitories.

Last month, multiple Chiang Rai schools closed after infections were found. Prior to that, 6 schools closed in the northern Thai province of Phitsanulok.

SOURCE: Thai PBS

