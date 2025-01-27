Bangkok braces for temperature drop as Chinese cold air mass hits

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan Turner1 hour agoLast Updated: Monday, January 27, 2025
The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) forecasts a new cold air mass from China will affect Bangkok and cause temperatures to drop by 1 to 3 degrees Celsius (°C). The dust and haze levels remain high but are expected to decrease.

A high-pressure or cold air mass from China is spreading across northeastern Thailand and the upper South China Sea, resulting in a temperature drop and strong winds in the northeast and central regions. The moderate northeast monsoon covers the Gulf of Thailand, the southern region, and the Andaman Sea, leading to thunderstorms in the south.

Dust and haze levels in upper Thailand remain quite high but are likely to improve as stronger winds enhance ventilation.

In the north, temperatures range from 12 to 17°C, reaching 30 to 35°C at their highest. Mountain areas will experience cold to very cold conditions, with temperatures between 6 to 14°C. Southeast winds will blow at 5 to 15 kilometres per hour (km/h).

The northeast will be cold with strong winds, and temperatures will decrease by 4 to 6°C. The lowest temperatures range from 11 to 14°C, with highs of 28 to 34°C. Mountain areas will see very cold conditions with temperatures between 7 to 11°C, and northeast winds at 10 to 30 km/h.

Central Thailand will see cool mornings with strong winds, and temperatures will reduce by 1 to 3°C. Eastern areas will see temperatures between 16 to 20°C at their lowest and 34 to 36°C at their highest, with east winds at 10 to 25 km/h.

Strong winds

The eastern region will experience cool mornings with strong winds with a 1 to 3°C temperature drop, along with light rain in coastal areas. Temperatures will range from 16 to 22°C at their lowest to 32 to 36°C at their highest, with east winds at 15 to 35 km/h. Waves are predicted to be below 1 metre, increasing to 1 to 2 metres offshore.

The upper areas of the southern (east coast) region, will face cool mornings with thunderstorms covering 30% of areas, mainly in Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat. Temperatures range from 20 to 25°C at their lowest to 30 to 34°C at their highest.

From Nakhon Si Thammarat upwards, northeast winds will blow at 15 to 35 km/h with waves 1 to 2 metres high and over 2 metres in stormy areas. In the south of Songkhla, northeast winds will be at 20 to 35 km/h with waves about 2 metres high, exceeding 2 metres in stormy areas.

The southern (west coast) region faces thunderstorms in 20% of areas, mainly in Phang Nga, Krabi, Trang, and Satun. Temperatures will range from 23 to 25°C at their lowest to 33 to 35°C at their highest. Northeast winds will blow at 15 to 30 km/h, with sea waves approximately 1 metre high and over 1 metre offshore, exceeding 2 metres in stormy areas.

Bangkok and its vicinity will also face cool mornings with strong winds and a 1 to 3°C temperature drop. Temperatures will range from 18 to 21°C at their lowest to 33 to 36°C at their highest, with east winds at 10 to 25 km/h.

