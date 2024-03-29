Chon Buri bridge marred by graffiti, locals demand action

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Graffiti vandalism on the Chon Buri bridge has sparked outrage among locals, leading to calls for swift action by authorities.

Social media was abuzz with criticism after images of spray-painted railings on the bridge surfaced online. The Chon Buri bridge, a landmark of the city, was defaced with large, blue spray-painted words, including crude language that has not only marred the bridge’s appearance but also offended passersby.

Boontham Rungcharoen Wiwat, a 62 year old resident who exercises on the bridge, expressed his dismay at the sight of the graffiti, which had not been there on previous days. He emphasised that the bridge is public property and the responsibility of the whole community, serving as the face of Chon Buri. The defacement makes the bridge look dirty and damaged, and the foul language is particularly upsetting.

Boontham urged the young perpetrators to stop such acts of vandalism on public structures and appealed to the authorities to find and punish the individuals responsible as quickly as possible. He also suggested that the vandals should be the ones to clean up their mess so they could feel the weight of their actions.

The incident has highlighted the issue of vandalism in public spaces and the need for greater awareness and respect for community property. The bridge, also known as the Chaloem Phrakiat or the new bridge, runs along the coastline and is a popular spot for locals and tourists alike. Its defacement has not only caused visual pollution but also raised concerns about the cultural values being upheld by the younger generation, reported KhaoSod.

The authorities have been asked to investigate the incident and take appropriate measures to prevent such occurrences in the future.

