Chiang Mai resident hits 6 million baht lottery jackpot

A resident of Lao Pao subdistrict, Doi Lo district, Chiang Mai, recently struck it lucky by winning the first prize in the government lottery, securing a 6 million baht reward.

The first prize-winning number for yesterday’s draw was 536044, and it marked a life-changing moment for the local winner. The draw also included other results such as the three-digit front prizes of 174 and 225, and the three-digit end prizes of 063 and 231, with the two-digit end prize being 32.

A Facebook user named Aid Dlt, who resides in Chiang Mai, shared the joyful news on social media. They expressed their congratulations to a familiar neighbour who clinched the lottery’s first prize. The post read, “Congratulations to P’Air Rungarun for winning the first prize… just next door!”

Rungarun, also known as Air, the lucky winner, is a well-known figure in the Lao Pao community. Following the announcement and the subsequent social media post, numerous individuals came forward to offer their congratulations and celebrate the momentous occasion.

The community’s excitement was palpable, as many residents gathered to share in the joy of Rungarun’s newfound fortune. This win not only highlights a significant personal triumph but also brings a sense of collective happiness to the area. The tale of Air’s good fortune quickly spread, drawing attention from both local and wider audiences interested in the uplifting story of an unexpected windfall, reported KhaoSod.

