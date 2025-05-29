Thief strikes again, stealing 27 drain covers in Nakhon Ratchasima

Repeated thefts leave streets exposed raising public outcry for swift action

Bright Choomanee
Thursday, May 29, 2025
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A thief has, for the third time, stolen metal drain covers in the middle of the night in Nakhon Ratchasima. A total of 27 covers from 14 locations in Mueang Thai subdistrict, Chok Chai district, have been taken.

Residents are worried about potential hazards and have reported the incidents to the police, but there has been no significant progress.

The thefts occurred in Mueang Thai subdistrict, Chok Chai district, under the jurisdiction of the Mueang Thai subdistrict municipality. The thief has struck twice before, with both incidents reported to the Chok Chai Police Station, but no headway has been made. On May 27, another theft was discovered.

Sakon Rasingam, a village head in the area, mentioned that residents have been patrolling at night, but the thief takes advantage of the late hours to steal the covers. Each time, three covers are stolen.

In total, 27 covers have been taken from 14 locations, with each drain having two covers. In some cases, only one cover was stolen, possibly due to difficulty in lifting the other.

The stolen covers are believed to be sold to scrap yards. The lack of CCTV and the open space provided by residents for public use compounds the problem.

The municipality uses this area for drainage to remove water from the village and hospital. It is suspected that the thief will return, given the number of remaining covers. Additional preventive measures and support from relevant officials are needed to apprehend the thief swiftly.

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Supoj Kaikeaw, a 35 year old local living near the theft site, shared that he often searches for frogs in the area at night and noticed several covers were missing. One night, he heard a motorcycle approach without headlights and saw a shadowy figure, which left after a short while.

The remaining drain covers were then stolen. Supoj waited but did not see the motorcycle return, and later noticed more covers missing. He urged the municipality to address this issue promptly to prevent potential dangers, reported KhaoSod.

