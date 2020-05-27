Central Thailand prepares for return of thousands of Burmese workers | The Thaiger

Thailand
Central Thailand prepares for return of thousands of Burmese workers
The central province of Samut Sakhon is preparing for the return of over 5,000 migrant labourers from Myanmar over the next month. The workers had returned to their home country to obtain the required paperwork and officials now say their employers must take responsibility for their quarantine.
Employers are being asked to arrange accommodation to house the workers for the 14 day mandatory quarantine period, with Samut Sakhon governor Veerasak Vijitsaengsri expressing his confidence that the actions of employers and officials will mean there will be no further spreading of the Covid-19 virus among the migrant community.
Officials will no doubt be looking at the recent experience in Singapore, where the virus was thought to be under control until an outbreak in more than 20,000 of its migrant workers caused an unexpected “second wave”, with the city state regularly reporting over 1,000 new cases a day at one point. The country now has over 32,000 cases after having a total of exactly 1,000 cases on April 1.
Nation Thailand reports that around 600 companies based in Samut Sakhon will re-hire 5,400 workers from Myanmar after both the Thai and Myanmar governments signed a memorandum of understanding. These companies are now responsible for ensuring their employees fulfill the mandatory quarantine requirements.
Officials state that each worker should be provided with a room and private bathroom if possible, but where two workers must share a room, there must be at least one metre distance between the beds. Regular temperature checks are mandatory, as is the provision of hand sanitiser and face masks for all workers.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Crime
Millions of baht worth of cigarettes seized after smuggled over Burmese border
Illegal cigarettes, valued around 2.6 million baht, have been confiscated by police after they were smuggled in over the Burmese border and into the province of Prachuap Khiri Khan, Thai media reports. Three men were caught by police shortly after they crossed the border, but one was able to run back into Myanmar.
Although it was just cigarettes, smuggling of illegal substances has become a leading concern for Justice Minister Somsak Thepsutin. In the course of 6 months, thousands of people in northeast Thailand were arrested in drug cases, mostly smuggling marijuana across the Mekong and larger and more lucrative shipments of methamphetamine out of the Golden Triangle area.
Cigarette smuggling is a popular trade over the Burmese borders into central western Thailand down to Ranong province, and the southern province borders from Malaysia.
SOURCES: Thai Residents
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
More stranded Burmese workers to be allowed home
Burmese workers, stranded in Thailand since the start of the outbreak, will be allowed to travel from Bangkok to Thailand’s western Tak province from today up to July 20, to expedite their return to their motherland across the border in Myanmar.
The concession was finalised after the Transport Company met with the deputy permanent secretary of foreign affairs and representatives from Myanamar’s embassy and other relevant agencies.
The buses will leave the Bangkok Bus Terminal at Chatuchak at 10pm and 11pm for the Mae Sot Bus Terminal in Tak. The buses will carry just 210 passengers a day due to social distancing requirements, and returnees will be those who have previously informed the embassy of their intention to return to Myanmar.
The embassy will issue travel certificates to the returnees, which they’ll be required to take to the bus terminal, while permission documents for travelling during curfew hours will be issued by the Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters.
The Transport Company says the temperature of all passengers will be checked before they are allowed to board the buses, and all returnees will be required to wear medical masks and maintain a 1 metre distance while travelling.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Crime
12 Rohingya arrested for illegal entry in Tak province
Police in the western Thai province of Tak, near the Burmese border, say 12 Rohingya were arrested in the Mae Sot district and charged with illegal entry.
The Rohingya are an ethnic group in Myanmar. Most live in Rakhine State on Myanmar’s western coast. Myanmar is a majority Buddhist state, but the Rohingya are primarily Muslim, though a small number are Hindu. They are considered “the most persecuted minority in the world” by the UN.
A team of police, military and administrative officials nabbed the 2 men and 8 women, who were accompanied by a 3 year old boy and a 9 year old girl. They were arrested at a rented room near the first Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge across the Moei river in tambon Tha Sai Luat. Officials say all 12 Rohingya will be repatriated to Myanmar after legal proceedings are complete.
When questioned, they said they came from Sittwe, the capital of Rakhine, and were en route to Malaysia. They said they were brought across the border to Mae Sot by brokers who charged them 140,000 baht. They had paid the first half in advance in Burmese currency to the brokers.
In Mae Sot, they were sheltered by 2 Thai men, who were also arrested and charged with providing shelter for illegal migrants.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
