Cannabis Walk Thailand 2019 says progress made but challenges ahead | The Thaiger

Thailand
Cannabis Walk Thailand 2019 says progress made but challenges ahead
by Piyaporn Wongruang from Nation Weekend
The latest progress on medical cannabis has been shared with participants in a recent seminar organised as part of the 21 day “Cannabis Walk Thailand”, which finished this weekend.
The Walk, led by Decha Siriphat, a long-time advocate of sustainable agriculture and traditional medicine – is aimed at raising awareness about cannabis-based treatment and knowledge which has long been absent from people’s perception.
Marijuana was banned under the 1979 narcotics law for more than forty years, before the government decided early this year to loosen controls, allowing it to be used legally for medical purposes.
Prof Dr Pattapong Kessomboon of Khon Kaen University’s Faculty of Medicine says the international community has been active in the field of medical cannabis studies, with at least 25,000 research papers available. Bsed on his researcher team’s years-long review, these research papers could be classified into three main groups according to their reliability.
- The first group of papers, Dr Pattong said, offer solid research results and information that can be applied in actual cases, such as easing nerve pain, treating epilepsy and the side effects of chemotherapy.
- The second group details positive results like those on cases of Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s disease, paranoia, multiple sclerosis, and easing pain in people with fourth-stage cancer.
- The third need further studies to be conducted as they mostly claim on the fact that marijuana can “cure” cancer and even kill cancer cells.
In Thailand there have only been two studies conducted to date on the benefits of marijuana, both by Rangsit University’s Faculty of Pharmacy.
It was the faculty’s first dean, Prof Dr Surang Leelawat, who over 10 years ago studied the effect marijuana had on cholangiocarcinoma, a cancer affecting the bile duct, by using THC extracts on lab rats, said Prof Dr Thanapat Songsak, the present dean.
Professor Surang managed to determine that THC could help stop the disease from spreading. Her researcher team then found another chemical – CBN –to be helpful in containing the growth of cancer cells in the lungs.
Dr Thanapat said the faculty now was conducting tests on cholangiocarcinoma and expects confirming results in the next three months. They could then move on to tests on humans.
Rangsit, he said, remains the only Thai institute permitted to grow marijuana for research. Other universities were in the process of submitting requests.
“Marijuana may be seen by some as an evil, but in the view of our research team, it is valuable for patients’ quality of life. So we think we’re on the right track and hopefully we will find light at the end of the tunnel.” – Prof Dr Thanapat Songsak, Dean Rangsit University’s Faculty of Pharmacy
Thais have long used cannabis in traditional medicine. Dr Khwanchai Visithanon, director of the Thai Traditional Medicine Institute, said up to 200 cannabis-infused medicines have been found on record.
Royal and elite medical books listed up to 200 traditional formulae with Thai names, suggesting marijuana’s capacity to cure afflictions. Among them are samran nithra (happy sleep) and suksa saiyas (comfortable sleep), the institute director said.
Screened for repetition, 90 distinctive formulae remained for further study. Khwanchai said his team has divided the list into three groups.
- In the first are formulae with clear records of ingredients still available, along with directions for preparation.
- In the second are more complex formulae or with notes requiring further translation.
- In the last are recipes which are beyond modern knowledge to understand or contain hazardous or toxic ingredients or items that have been banned.
You can read the full report from The Nation Weekend HERE.
Opinion
We cast our eyes into Thailand’s political crystal ball
The new Thai government, still being legoed together after more than two months since the election, is fragile at best, terminal at worst. The government faces serious problems, no matter if you see it as a defacto military rule, a democratic hatchet job or a fair election (cough).
• Prime Minister Prayut will now face lengthy debates, and even ridicule, as the parliamentary system labours through any new legislation. This isn’t something he is going to like. For the past five years if he’s ordered his minions to jump, the answer was ‘how high?!’ Now the process is going to be a lot slower with scrutiny, especially media scrutiny, as new policy is aired and debated in social media and on the floor of the parliament. How often will he even bother turning up?
• Palang Pracharat – who have won their position in power with a favourable Charter, banning some opponents during and after the election through the Election Commission, offered cabinet positions to opposing MPs to gain their vote for the PM (and now appear likely to renege on their promises) – show all the signs of acute denial of the situation they face. They don’t have a majority of MPs on the floor and each vote will rely on a coalition bonded with glue that is already showing signs of failing.
• The parties that won the most and third highest MP votes in Parliament – Pheu Thai and Future Forward – are going to be a formidable opposition. If the Democrats and Bhumjaithai MPs have a falling out with Palang Pracharat over cabinet positions (a situation that seems more likely by the day), Palang Pracharat can’t win any majority votes in the lower house, including a no-confidence vote. With Democrat and Bhumjaithai votes, added to Pheu Thai and Future Forward, any legislation put to the vote by the PM and Palang Pracharat, will be soundly beaten.
Today a Dusit poll indicates that 73.6% those surveyed believe that a Palang Pracharat-led coalition government will last no more than a year. But 44.1% of respondents to a NIDA Poll believe the government will survive its four-year term. (Poll numbers rounded to the nearest .1%)
Suan Dusit University’s poll sought the opinions of 1,128 people between June 6–8 and the National Institute of Development Administration’s (NIDA) polled 1,265 people on June 6 and 7.
The NIDA poll showed 26.8% of the respondents are happy that the country can now move forward after parliament elected Prayut Chan-o-cha as the new PM, against 24.8% who say they were disappointed as the country’s economy may remain stagnant.
The Dusit Poll showed 63.3% were disappointed that the Democrat party joined the Palang Pracharat coalition, but 24.2% believe the party wanted the ministerial posts.
Looking into Thailand’s political crystal ball is unreliable at the best of time. For now it appears that another election may have to be called, even before the end of the year. Of course there is another option.
SOURCE for poll information: Thai PBS
South
Extra doses of MMR vaccine approved to help eliminate measles in Thailand
The National Health Security Office has approved 100,000 additional doses of MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccine to help reduce, and hopefully eradicate, the current rise of measles cases in Thailand.
The additional doses of the vaccine will be handed over to the Department of Disease Control in August and will target Thai children aged under seven and adults living in large groups – such as prisons, military camps and factories,
The Public Health Ministry says the allocation will not affect the country’s normal immune system promotion plan. But they note there has been an increase in measles outbreaks worldwide as well as in Thailand. In 2017, a total of 1,449 measles cases were reported in Thailand – double the figure reported in 2016. There were 2,925 patients and three deaths in 2018.
In the southern border provinces, measles outbreaks were prominent among children aged under five who were not fully vaccinated while there was also a tendency for measles outbreak escalation among people aged 20 to 40 who live in large groups.
Since the increase of MMR vaccination comprehensive coverage for at-risk people was among the measures to achieve the goal, the DDC had asked for a 93.41 million baht budget to procure the MMR vaccine – for which the Bureau of Budget approved 54.15 million baht, the minister said.
SOURCE: The Nation
Business
Facing headwinds in 2019, Thai economy looks better for 2020
The Thai economy is projected to grow 3.8% in 2019, slightly below last year’s 4.2%. The main reason is slower growth in the global economy. thailand-business-news.com reports that this is likely to lead to a deceleration in Thai exports and tourism, which will impact domestic consumption.
But the report says that foreign direct investment and government stimulus measures could prop up growth next year. The world’s main economies, such as the US, European Union, Japan and China are projected to grow next year.
The International Monetary Fund is projecting that China will see growth of 6.2%, down from 6.6% this year, as the impact of its trade war with the US continues to be felt. The US economy next year will also slow from 2.9% to 2.5% as a result of the trade war and Washington’s difficulty in passing stimulus measures as it no longer enjoys a majority in the lower House.
The report predicts that the Thai economy next year will be affected by these headwinds. The US, China, Japan and the EU are major export markets for Thailand. Exports this year are expected to grow by 8% in US dollar terms, but are tipped to drop to 4-5% next year.
Read the rest of the report at thailand-business-news.com.
