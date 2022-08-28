Connect with us

Can foreigners own guns in Thailand?

https://youtu.be/2qtN6QCqv0Y

 

This subject is explained and clarified by the head of the Firearms Business Operator Association of Thailand. Just so you know, the response may come as a shock to some people and will undoubtedly be welcome news to others. Find out more in this video!

HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM

Rookiescot
2022-08-28 17:12
So as a foreigner you need to have a job in Thailand to own a gun. Thats as far as I got in the video. Most of us on here will reach the same point. 

Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
