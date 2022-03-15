Bus driver in fatal accident gets licence revoked, Transport Company faces punishment

The bus driver in the fatal accident in Saraburi, killing eight passengers after he crashed into a bridge pillar, had his licence revoked by the Department of Land Transport. The department is also considering penalities for the state-run Transport Company, which was operating the Bangkok – Suwannaphum bus carrying more than 30 passengers.

The driver, who was later found to have methamphetamine in his system, says he nodded off when the double-decker bus hit a supporting pillar for an overhead bridge, ripping the right side of the bus. Eight passengers died and more than 20 were injured. The 30 year old driver, Narinsart Hongsa, reportedly confessed to police and Saraburi’s Department of Land Transport that he used the drug while driving.

The driver was charged with reckless driving causing death and injury and using Category 1 narcotic while servicing. The public bus license of the double-deck bus was also withdrawn. The Transport Company will also face punishment for recklessness. The penalties will be according to transportation safety under the Road Traffic Act.

The Department of Land and transport also sent the safety specialists to investigate the other eight buses that service on the same route. The buses, drivers, and relevant staff were investigated and checked to ensure passengers’ safety.

SOURCE: Khaosod | PR Department of Land Transport