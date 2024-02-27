Burned skeleton: Thai woman arrested for death of girlfriend (video)

Police arrested a Thai woman for the death of her girlfriend after her burned skeleton was discovered at a landfill in the Isaan province of Khon Kaen. The suspect admitted to setting her girlfriend on fire but denied the murder, claiming that her girlfriend died of a congenital illness.

The burned skeleton of a woman was discovered at a dump site in the Warng Noi district of Khon Kaen on February 18. Officers from Waeng Noi Police Station were searching for the deceased’s relatives to identify her. Several locals came forward to report missing family members but the identities did not match the skeleton.

Police conducted further investigation and questioned people living near the landfill until they discovered a suspicious car, a white Honda Jazz SUV. One resident reported that the vehicle was parked at the landfill on the evening of February 17.

Police checked the security camera and managed to identify the car owner as a 47 year old woman named Benyapha Parnphanprapa. However, Benyapha disappeared from her home in the central province of Samut Prakarn and the car was being used by Benyapha’s girlfriend, a 39 year old woman named Paijit Khonkid.

Police visited Paijit’s house in Khon Kaen and questioned her until she admitted to setting fire to Benyapha at the rubbish dump. Paijit claimed that Benyapha choked on her food while they were having dinner at Benyapha’s home in Samut Prakarn province.

Paijit claimed that Benyapha had a congenital disease and always choked on food but her condition would improve after rest. On the day of the incident, Benyapha was resting in her bedroom after choking on food. Paijit said she went to check on her and discovered that Benyapha already died.

Adopted son witnesses crime

Paijit said she was afraid that she would be arrested for her death, so she took her dead body in the SUV and travelled to Khon Kaen. Paijit said she did not tell her family that Benyapha’s body was in the car and used the car as usual.

According to Paijit, she sent her five year old adopted son to school in the morning of February 13 and picked him up in the evening. Then, she took the boy and the body to the landfill, let the boy play games on her mobile phone, and burned Benyapha’s body.

Paijit said she carried her girlfriend’s body to the edge of the garbage dump and pushed it along with two tyres to the bottom of the dump. She then walked down the dump and set the body on fire. She said she spent about 10 minutes at the scene and then left.

Paijit’s confession caused a stir on Thai social media. Many netizens complained about her for committing a crime in front of children and urged relevant authorities to take care of the boy’s mental health.

Police were not convinced by Paijit’s confession due to several contradictions between her confession and autopsy results and evidence found by police.

Paijit insisted that she died from choking on food but the autopsy showed signs of a physical assault. There were also no traces of food at Benyapha’s house in Samut Prakarn.

Search history

In addition, police checked Paijit’s search history and found that she had searched for information on how long the body would smell bad and how to burn a corpse.

Police disclosed that Paijit and Benyapha’s conflict originated a few years ago when Paijit declared herself heterosexual and consistently asserted her single status to others.

Paijit is currently in police custody pending further interrogation. According to Channel 3, she exhibited signs of significant stress and declined food offered by officers. Authorities are closely monitoring Paijit to mitigate any risk of self-harm stemming from her distress.

UPDATE 2: Khon Kaen police intensify hunt for murder suspect

Police are accelerating their search for a suspect vehicle in connection with the brutal murder of a woman, whose charred remains were discovered in a tyre at a dumpsite in Khon Kaen’s Waeng Noi district. The forensic examination confirmed the victim was a 35 year old woman, approximately 160 centimetres tall. The case has spanned three provinces, and investigators are meticulously reviewing CCTV footage from the past week for potential leads.

In the quiet outskirts of Khon Kaen, tragedy struck when the remains of a woman, reduced to a skeletal state and burned in a tyre, were found in a garbage pit in Nong Duu village on February 18. The Forensic Science Institute at Khon Kaen University has positively identified the victim as a 35 year old female standing at approximately 160 centimetres tall.

The Deputy Chief of Khon Kaen Provincial Police, Police Colonel Preecha Kengsarikit, revealed significant advancements in the investigation. Collaborative efforts among the investigative team, the Provincial Police Region 4, and the Waeng Noi Police Station have focused on two primary CCTV locations: the village where the discovery was made and the suspected routes the perpetrator may have used to transport and burn the body. Particular attention is given to the days leading up to and including February 16, covering more than 20 points across Khon Kaen, Nakhon Ratchasima, and Chaiyaphum provinces, reported KhaoSod.

Pol. Col. Preecha emphasised that all aspects of the case are under thorough examination, from the possibility that the murder occurred elsewhere and the body was disposed of at the site to the scenario where both the killing and disposal happened at the dump site. The investigation aims to identify the victim and then delve into the finer details.

The police have received continuous tips from the public, and Pol. Col. Preecha urges anyone with missing family members or relevant information to come forward to assist with DNA verification. However, details regarding the suspected vehicle and individuals in the existing database remain confidential to protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation.

The police are determined to coordinate their efforts to bring the perpetrator to justice, whether the crime originated from another location or was committed in Waeng Noi district. The case remains a high priority, with the police committed to ensuring a thorough and careful investigation to resolve this heinous crime.

UPDATE 1: Burned skeleton in Khon Kaen landfill confirmed as female

Police confirmed that the burned skeleton found in the landfill in the Isaan province of Khon Kaen was a female under 35 years old. A 66 year old Thai woman came to the police station believing that the skeleton belonged to her missing granddaughter.

A water delivery driver discovered the burned skeleton at a dump site in the Waeng Noi district of Khon Kaen on February 18. Long hairs and steel wires from car tyres were found at the spot, leading police to believe that the suspect used the tyres as fuel to burn the body.

Officers from the Khon Kaen Provincial Police reported yesterday, February 19, that the initial autopsy result showed that the burned skeleton belonged to a woman aged under 35 years old and had a height of about 165 centimetres.

Despite that, the autopsy was still unable to provide the exact identity of the woman and the cause of her death prior to being burned. Officers plan to review security cameras in the area and nearby to identify both the deceased and the suspect.

Following the questioning of locals living near the site, police believe the incident took place around 8pm on February 16 when more than 10 residents noticed flames coming from the garbage dump site.

A Thai woman, Jintana Thippawong, reported to police that she noticed that the flames were about 2 to 3 metres high from the landfill. The fire made her curious because authorities and locals had never burned trash at the spot before.

Suspicious man

Another local, identified only as A, reported that she met a suspicious Thai man on February 17. The man was not a local in the area, and she had never met him before. The man wore all-white attire, had short hair, and medium height.

A said she questioned the man about where he wanted to go and he responded that he would go to the Ban Kaeng Community in the Isaan province of Chaiyaphum. She offered drinking water to the man but he refused and walked toward a sacred shrine in the community called Don Pu Ta, 700 meters away from her home.

A added that she heard the man mumble or chant something that she could not understand on his way to the shrine. She believed that the man might have performed some ritual that night.

Missing woman

A 66 year old Thai woman, Noo Ladmo, reported to Waeng Noi Police Station yesterday, February 19, after seeing news about the burned skeleton. She believes that it might belong to her missing granddaughter, Piyanut Klaharn, who went missing on December 8 last year.

Noo revealed that Piyanut is 31 years old and about 151 centimetres tall, which was similar to the information released by the police.

Noo informed the police that she was unaware of Piyanut’s phone number and had no clue as to her whereabouts. She further stated that Piyanut had previously departed from home for extended periods but would maintain communication with Noo, a departure from the current situation.

Noo urged Piyanut to contact her if she is still alive. She said she would follow the police investigation closely while waiting for her granddaughter to get in touch.

ORIGINAL STORY: Mysterious burned human skeletons found in Isaan landfill

A Thai man discovered a burned human skeleton in a landfill in the Waeng Noi district of the Isaan province of Khon Kaen. The identity of the deceased and the cause of death are currently under investigation.

The man, a water delivery driver, stopped at the landfill yesterday, February 18, to urinate and came across the skeletons. He then reported the matter to Waeng Noi Police Station officers prompting further investigation into the deceased’s identity.

Upon examination by police officers and medical personnel, it was discovered that the dismembered skeleton had been burned leaving only hair on specific body parts. The deceased had long hair, yet determining the gender proved impossible. The dismembered skeleton was found encircled by steel wires, identified as fragments from car tyres.

Officers suspect that the criminals used the tyres as fuel to incinerate the body. The deceased had been subjected to burning for at least three days prior to its discovery. The skeletons are currently undergoing autopsy at Srinagarind Hospital of Khon Kaen University.

In an effort to identify the deceased, police have examined reports of missing persons and identified three relevant cases. However, confirmation regarding the connection between these cases and the discovered skeleton is pending investigation.

Deputy Community Head Chirtchai Nakhun told Thai PBS that the dump site was small and known among locals in the area only. Residents visited the dump site frequently to pick up recyclable materials for sale, but no one noticed the skeletons.

Follow us on :













Chirtchai suspected that the deceased was murdered elsewhere before being transferred and burned at the scene. He and the community head are coordinating with officers to question residents and determine if anyone is missing.

A similar discovery occurred in December last year in the Bang Phra district of Chon Buri. A logistics company reported that its employees found a human leg bone compressed in recycling cardboard cubes delivered from the US. The skeleton part was believed to belong to a foreigner, but no update was reported on the case.