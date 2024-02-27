Ex-politician cleared of murder plot in Thai political feud

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

The Criminal Court acquitted a former local politician of orchestrating a murder plot on a current local political figure due to insufficient evidence, sparking intentions to appeal the verdict. The case stems from local political rivalries and allegations of corruption.

Yesterday at 9.45am, the Criminal Court in Ratchadapisek Road, Bangkok, delivered its verdict on the high-profile case of attempted murder involving local Thai politicians. The 62 year old defendant, Prasopchok Nimrueng, a former deputy leader of the Thai Local Power Party and ex-chairman of the Bang Sombun Subdistrict Administrative Organization (SAO) in Nakhon Nayok province, faced serious charges. He was accused of premeditated murder for hire and aiding a criminal’s escape from capture, reported KhaoSod.

The prosecution’s case centred around the events of the night of February 14, 2022, when an assassination plot was allegedly ordered by Prasopchok against Associate Professor Dr Yankorn Toaprayoon, the incumbent chairman of the Bang Sombun SAO. The attack, carried out with a 7.62 mm Russian firearm, resulted in severe injuries to Yankorn and the deaths of the driver, Watchara Nuchdaeng, and the deputy chairman of the Bang Sombun SAO, Somchai Muangkas, who were in the targeted vehicle, a Hyundai van with the Bangkok registration plate ฮฮ 9622.

The motive behind this heinous act was said to be Prasopchok’s bitterness over losing the SAO chairman election to Yankorn and subsequent investigations into alleged corruption during Prasopchok’s tenure. Specifically, Yankorn had been probing into illicit activities involving the illegal sale of government-owned wooden planks for personal profit.

Despite the grave nature of the accusations and the intensity of political rivalries, the court found the evidence against Prasopchok lacking in certain areas. There was no conclusive proof of Prasopchok transferring or handing over money to the perpetrators or contacting them via phone after the incident.

However, the court did find Prasopchok guilty of aiding and abetting by arranging accommodation for the culprits at a resort in Ratchaburi province to evade arrest. He was sentenced to two years in prison without suspension for this offence.

Reacting to the court’s decision, Yankorn expressed his resolve to continue seeking justice for the victims by appealing the case. He remains hopeful that the appellate court, with its extensive experience, may deliver a harsher sentence, potentially even the death penalty.