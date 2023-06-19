Buddhist nun’s husband murders her lover at house in Trang

Photo via Facebook/ Page 3 News

A Thai man murdered the lover of his wife, who was a Buddhist nun at a house in the Ratsada district in the southern province of Trang.

On June 16, the officers from the Huay Yod Police Station, accompanied by medical professionals and rescuers, rushed to a house located across Baan Hua Rat Temple to investigate the death of a 54 year old Thai man named Chamnarn Thawisuwan. He was found lying dead on a bed. His face was covered with a mosquito net and had several beating wounds.

While the officers investigated the scene, the murderer, 48 year old Thai man named Prasit Paengmee, surrendered himself to the police at a police station near the scene.

Prasit confessed that he used an iron bar to hit Chamnarn in the face two to three times until the victim passed away. He then led the officers to the roadside where had discarded the weapon, a 50-centimetre iron bar.

Prasit explained that the house belonged to his wife, 48 year old Raenu, who became a Buddhist nun at the temple in front of the house. On the incident day, he visited the house to meet his child. However, he encountered Raenu and Charmnarn sleeping together on the bed. Overwhelmed with jealousy, Prasit attacked Chamnarn until he passed away.

Raenu was forced to leave her nun status and taken to the police station for further questioning. Prasit was charged with intentional murder. The penalty will be the death penalty, life imprisonment, or imprisonment from 15 to 20 years according to Section 288 of the Criminal Law.

According to the laws, women in Thailand are unable to take ordination as a female monasticism or Bhik Khu Ni in the Thai language. So, women who dedicated their lives to religion will become Mae Chi or Buddhist nun. They will wear all-white attire and take the observance of the Eight or Ten Precepts which includes refraining from engaging in sexual intercourse.