BTS Skytrain headquarters employee tests positive for Covid-19 | The Thaiger

A BTS Skytrain staff member tested positive for Covid-19, the Bangkok mass transit company announced on their Facebook page. The employee worked at the BTS head office in the Chatuchak district and didn’t work at the BTS stations. Staff that came in close contact with the infected employee will undergo a Covid-19 swab test and are told to self-quarantine for 14 days.

“The staffer works on the 2nd floor of the headquarters and was not directly involved with train services. After he tested positive on Thursday, the company immediately shut down the floor and nearby common areas to carry out cleaning and disinfection, following the measures laid out by the Public Health Ministry.”

The BTS staff member tested positive for Covid-19 after visiting a restaurant where the owner also later tested positive.

Here’s the timeline and travel information…

December 29: He and his friends ate at Tam Nua restaurant.

December 30: He drove to work in his personal car and wore a face mask while working.

December 31-January 3: He stopped working during the New Year holidays. Nation Thailand did not report his whereabouts during the holiday.

January 4-5: He drove to work. He learned that the Tam Nua restaurant owner tested positive for Covid-19. The owner also runs Memory Pub Sukhumvit 105. The BTS employee drove to a doctor who told him he could have sinusitis, but said he needed to be tested.

January 6: He took a Covid-19 test at Sikarin Hospital.

January 7: The test came back positive at 3pm. The company immediately shut down and cleaned its headquarters.

SOURCE: The Nation

