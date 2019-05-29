Bryde’s whale found dead off Petchaburi coast | The Thaiger

Environment
Bryde’s whale found dead off Petchaburi coast
PHOTOS: Troy Beer/Thai Whales
An autopsy is being conducted on a dead Bryde’s whales found off the Petchaburi coast in the Gulf of Thailand.
The Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR) report that they were notified of the dead Bryde’s whale being found off the Petchaburi coast yesterday. The female Bryde’s whale is about 10 metres long. It had already started to decompose.
The autopsy is being conducted by the department to examine the cause of death.
Patong municipality reports untreated wastewater from Kalim hotel to police – VIDEO
VIDEO: Bong Marquez
The video of the untreated wastewater bursting on Kalim beach on Sunday afternoon has caused an official report made to Patong police.
A Facebook user “Bong Marquez” posted a video of the black water gurgling up through the sands at Kalim Beach and into the Patong Bay on Sunday. The video has had 230,000 views.
Patong’s Mayor Chalermluck Kebsup (whom The Thaiger called out when we posted Khun Bong’s video) yesterday inspected the beach where she identified the source of wastewater was from Kalim Bay Residences. She says the water treatment system for the municipality is still working and nothing was broken.
“Today we will report this to police. We have also ordered the hotel to fix their broken wastewater treatment system within one week.”
Kalim beach phuket, thailand
Posted by Bong Marquez on Sunday, May 26, 2019
Port fire damage exceeds 100 million baht
by Pratch Rujivanarom
Thailand Port Authority director Kamolsak Phromprayoon says that losses from the huge fire and chemical spill at Laem Chabang Seaport on Saturday are estimated to be more than 100 million baht, while environmental campaigners are urging authorities to demand compensation from the people responsible for carrying the undisclosed hazardous chemicals.
On Saturday morning toxic chemical cargo onboard the South Korean ship, KMTC Hongkong caught fire causing wide disruption to the port’s shipment transport and traffic. The Director says there was a fallout on other shipments due to the chemical spill besides the large-scale impact on the local people’s health.
Laem Chabang Seaport is located just north of Pattaya on the Gulf of Thailand eastern seaboard and south east of Bangkok.
“We still cannot put an exact figure on the extent of damage from the fire, as the damage is widespread. So, we would like to invite all business owners and people affected by the fire and chemical leakage to report their damage to the Thailand Port Authority in order to let us calculate the exact amount of damage and allow us to claim compensation from the owners of these toxic chemical shipments.”
Meanwhile, Thailand Port Authority has been urged to set up a special working group with relevant agencies to investigate the full extent of the impact from the chemical contamination on people’s health and the environment.
Greenpeace country director for Thailand Tara Buakamsri suggested that Thai authorities should invite a third party to join the official investigation into the incident to publicly report on every aspect of this environmental disaster.
Tara added that all related agencies should step up their law-enforcement efficiency to ensure better prevention of the smuggling of toxic chemicals and other offences that could harm people’s health and environment from marine transportation in the future.
SOURCE: The Nation
The magic disappearing murky and muddy waters of Pattaya’s Jomtien Beach
PHOTOS: Pattaya Message
Officials from Chon Buri Municipality says there is no source of wastewater found after inspections along the canals.
The video of the untreated sewage and wastewater gushing into the Gulf of Thailand has accumulated 1.5 million views already. Read more and see the video HERE.
The ‘stop gap’ solution was a real STOP GAP solution as they rammed sandbags into the outlet which had blackwater gushing last weekend and forcing officials to close the beach.
Read more HERE.
Pattaya Message today reports that Nongprue Municipality in Banglamung report they can’t any business operators or factories that are releasing wastewater into local canals. They also presented documentation to the media to confirm that those places have been checked.
Whatever was gushing into the Gulf of Thailand, there was a LOT of it and ruined the beach for holidaymakers for many days.
