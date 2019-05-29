Suvarnabhumi’s third runway closer to reality | The Thaiger

Bangkok
Suvarnabhumi’s third runway closer to reality
The contracts for the construction of Suvarnabhumi Airport’s third runway are ready to be signed. But it isn’t likely to happen until later this year according to Airports of Thailand (AoT).
The AoT president Nitinai Sirismatthakarn says the new 21.7 billion baht third runway, which is included in the airport’s second-phase development plan, was already approved by the cabinet.
“It could take up to six months to get the bidding process started and select the winner. The winner is expected to sign the contracts either by late this year, or early next year,” he told the Bangkok Post.
The AoT is in the process of drafting the terms of reference for the runway construction’s bidding process and that they’re likely to be forwarded to the AoT’s board for consideration by June or July this year.
The AoT is currently working on the project’s environmental and health impact assessment. Nitinai says the results from the reports will be sent to the National Environmental Board for approval.
“The process can be done in parallel with the bidding. I am confident the report will be approved.”
120 party-goers arrested in drugs raid on illegal pub
PHOTOS: The Nation
A Bangkok pub has been raided early this morning. Police and drug suppression officials found that alcohol wasn’t the only thing being offered to the crowd. Customers were mostly dressed in school uniform for the themed party at the Space Pub. Patrons panicked as the drugs squad entered the premises on Pradit Manutham Road in Bang Khen district at 3am.
The Nation reports that motorcycles parked outside the venue tumbled as party-goers tried to escape the cordon of police and officials. Eventually, some 120 customers were detained after being forced to take drug tests which came up positive.
A search of the pub turned up ecstasy pills, ketamine and e-cigarette devices scattered all over the floor, ditched by the crowd during the raid.
Police report that the 28 year old pub manager Sumet Ramkaew was arrested along with the 120 of the crowd – 70 men and 50 women.
The pub had been open for two months and investigations had pointed to it being a ‘drug den’. Police say that officials will seek to have the place closed down for five years.
The pub manager has been charged with operating a pub and selling alcohol without a licence, opening beyond closing hour, and ‘tolerating’ drug abuse in the venue.
SOURCE: The Nation
Port fire damage exceeds 100 million baht
by Pratch Rujivanarom
Thailand Port Authority director Kamolsak Phromprayoon says that losses from the huge fire and chemical spill at Laem Chabang Seaport on Saturday are estimated to be more than 100 million baht, while environmental campaigners are urging authorities to demand compensation from the people responsible for carrying the undisclosed hazardous chemicals.
On Saturday morning toxic chemical cargo onboard the South Korean ship, KMTC Hongkong caught fire causing wide disruption to the port’s shipment transport and traffic. The Director says there was a fallout on other shipments due to the chemical spill besides the large-scale impact on the local people’s health.
Laem Chabang Seaport is located just north of Pattaya on the Gulf of Thailand eastern seaboard and south east of Bangkok.
“We still cannot put an exact figure on the extent of damage from the fire, as the damage is widespread. So, we would like to invite all business owners and people affected by the fire and chemical leakage to report their damage to the Thailand Port Authority in order to let us calculate the exact amount of damage and allow us to claim compensation from the owners of these toxic chemical shipments.”
Meanwhile, Thailand Port Authority has been urged to set up a special working group with relevant agencies to investigate the full extent of the impact from the chemical contamination on people’s health and the environment.
Greenpeace country director for Thailand Tara Buakamsri suggested that Thai authorities should invite a third party to join the official investigation into the incident to publicly report on every aspect of this environmental disaster.
Tara added that all related agencies should step up their law-enforcement efficiency to ensure better prevention of the smuggling of toxic chemicals and other offences that could harm people’s health and environment from marine transportation in the future.
SOURCE: The Nation
Tourist Police raid the C Ekkamai condo to arrest people running rooms as ‘hotel’ – Bangkok
PHOTO: Thai Tourist Police Bureau page on Facebook
Follow up to a story last week where residents of a condo tower in Bangkok were complaining that many of the rooms were being run as a quasi-hotel.
The Thai Tourist Police Bureau sent 40 officialst to the luxury Bangkok condominium. The raid was actually last Thursday, three days after the story came to light in Thai social media.
You can read the background and original story about C Ekkamai HERE.
The problems at the luxury ‘C Ekkamai’ came to light after other residents complained that people were renting rooms on a daily basis, not reporting the checking in of foreigners (as required) and running a virtual hotel in a condominium. There was a ‘check-in’ procedure and a faux-reception set up to receive guests. There was also a maid service provided for the rooms.
Tourist Police report that one person was arrested for running a hotel without a licence and the owners of five rooms were charged with not reporting foreigners staying in their property.
The same five people were charged with illegally offering their rooms for daily rental. One person, a foreigner, was charged with not staying at their previously reported address.
The condo’s residents said they were furious that facilities they paid for are being used for outsiders such as tourists to enjoy. Only monthly and longer rentals are legal which led to Thursday’s raid according to the Tourist Police.
Tourist Police say that they are now tracking down the web host who advertised the condos online.
SOURCE: Thai Tourist Police
