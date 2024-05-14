BrewDog’s Bangkok expansion: What this means for Thai nightlife

Photo courtesy of Concrete Playground

Multinational brewery and pub chain BrewDog is shaking up the Bangkok bar scene with its latest announcement, partnering with Atalanta Hospitality to open its first bar in Thailand, part of a major push into the Asian market.

BrewDog, known for its edgy branding and innovative brews, currently operates over 100 bars and hotels worldwide. Last year, it ambitiously unveiled plans to launch an additional 200 venues in key markets within the next seven years. True to its word, BrewDog has already debuted new bars in Perth, Rotterdam, and Denver this year.

The upcoming Bangkok bar, set to open in the bustling Ploenchit area, will be conveniently located a short walk from Ploenchit BTS station, right opposite Central Embassy. Jerry Taechaubol, CEO of Atalanta Hospitality, confirmed this prime location, which is sure to attract both locals and tourists.

James Brown, CEO of BrewDog Bars, highlighted the significance of this expansion, stating that the plan to treble our bar estate over the next decade is gaining momentum thanks to strategic local partnerships worldwide.

This announcement comes on the heels of another major shakeup at BrewDog. Last week, CEO James Watt, who has often been at the centre of controversy, revealed he would be stepping into a non-executive role. After 17 years of steering the company, Watt will hand over the reins to James Arrow, the current COO, as part of a planned succession.

Watt will continue to serve on the BrewDog PLC board as captain and co-founder, maintaining his status as a major shareholder, reported The Drinks Business.

Renowned beer writer Pete Brown urged BrewDog to redefine its culture following the leadership change, hinting at potential shifts within the company’s dynamic.

In related news, the beer market in Thailand has been invigorated by the introduction of a new player, Carabao-Red Sun, which aims to challenge renowned beer brands, Singha and Chang. The new entrant comes from the Carabao Group, led by Sathien Setthasit, and has already been launched across Thailand via Modern Trade stores.