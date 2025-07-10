Udon Thani crash claims life of young student

Youth tragedy adds to growing concern over motorcycle accidents

Bright Choomanee12 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, July 10, 2025
1 minute read
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Two female students from Udon Thani Technical College were involved in a tragic accident at Nong Samrong intersection in Mueang district, Udon Thani, yesterday, July 9 at 6pm. One died and another was seriously injured after their motorcycle collided with a car.

Police Lieutenant Chakrapong Tomtam from Mueang Udon Thani Police Station received the accident report and coordinated with Udon Sawang Metta Tham Foundation and the forensics team from Udon Thani Hospital to investigate the scene. The collision involved a Ford EcoSport with the registration กษ 6187 Udon Thani and a black Honda PCX motorcycle with the registration 2กม 7793 Udon Thani. Both vehicles sustained significant damage.

The deceased, identified as 15 year old Supatsorn Mukang, was found at the scene with fatal injuries. The injured passenger, 17 year old Sirorat, was rushed to Udon Thani Hospital in critical condition. Both were students heading home after classes.

The car driver, identified as 52 year old Pitchattam, stayed at the scene to give her account to the police. She explained that she was returning from the airport to her home in Phen district.

As she approached the intersection, the traffic light on her side was green but turned yellow and then red. She accelerated to beat the red light, while the motorcycle, which had a red light turning to green, abruptly emerged from the right lane. She was unable to stop in time, resulting in the collision.

A friend of the deceased, 15 year old Mon, recounted the events. After school, they were on their way home when, upon reaching the intersection, the traffic light on their side turned green.

The deceased accelerated quickly, and at the same time, the car approached at high speed from the left, leading to the fatal crash. Mon had only known the deceased for a week but described both friends as good people.

Related Articles

CCTV footage from the Nong Samrong intersection captured the accident. It showed the car proceeding through a yellow light turning red, while the motorcycle, with a green light, surged forward, leading to the collision, reported KhaoSod.

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
