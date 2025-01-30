Booze and bloodshed: Kamnan Nok gets life over police murder

A Thai ex-official known for his lavish lifestyle and political connections has been sentenced to life in prison for ordering the cold-blooded murder of a police officer at a boozy dinner party.

The Criminal Court handed down the sentence to 37 year old Praween Chankhlai, alias Kamnan Nok, after finding him guilty of ordering the execution of Police Major Sivakorn Saibua on September 6, 2023. The killing, sparked by a dispute over a police promotion, happened in front of several officers, many of whom were later jailed for failing to intervene.

Praween, a wealthy sub-district chief in Nakhon Pathom, had built his fortune through lucrative construction contracts. A 25-million-baht Bentley was spotted near the pool villa where the fatal shooting unfolded.

At the party, prosecutors said Praween pressured 31 year old Pol. Maj. Sivakorn to promote his nephew. When the officer refused, Praween challenged him to a drinking contest—and lost. Embarrassed, he slammed his fist on the table and stormed off.

His aide, Thananchai Manmark, later asked him, “What should I do?” Praween simply nodded, and Thananchai opened fire, killing Sivakorn and seriously wounding Police Lieutenant Colonel Wasin Panpee.

Thananchai fled the scene but was gunned down two days later in a police shootout in Kanchanaburi. Praween surrendered soon after.

Investigations revealed that Praween boasted of his ties to senior politicians and police officials, hosting extravagant parties to flaunt his power. The case’s shocking revelations led Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul to order a nationwide crackdown on local mafia figures, reported Bangkok Post.

While Praween’s money secured compensation for the victims’ families, the court ruled that justice demanded life behind bars.

The case has underscored concerns about the influence of local power brokers in Thailand. Praween, a former sub-district chief and successful construction contractor, was known for his connections with high-ranking officials and politicians.

The incident has prompted discussions about systemic corruption and the need for comprehensive reforms within Thai law enforcement and political systems.

