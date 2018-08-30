National
‘Boom’ denies all charges – 800 million baht bitcoin scam.
Thai actor Jiratpisit “Boom” Jaravijit and his sibling, Thanasit Jaravijit, yesterday acknowledged charges of colluding in fraud. The charges were filed by the Crime Suppression Division (CSD) as part of their investigation into an alleged 800 million baht bitcoin investment scam.
The actor continues to maintain his innocence despite police insisting they have evidence against him, including an electronic account under his name to take bitcoin deposits. Jiratpisit showed up with his lawyer at 8.30am, well ahead of the appointed 10am. A CSD source said the actor was trying to avoid questions, especially about his two accused brothers, from reporters outside the Bangkok head office.
Older brother Thanasit showed up soon after to join the Jiratpisit in hearing the charges.
Following a three-hour interrogation, Jiratpisit briefly told reporters that he had nothing to do with what had happened. The actor also said he did not have contact with his elder brother and key suspect, Parinya Jaravijit, and did not know of his whereabouts.
Parinya, along with other family members including siblings Jirapisit and Thanasit, are suspects in the fraud case. Police say their bank accounts showed several hundred million baht in deposits reportedly derived from the conversion of the cryptocurrency units transferred by Finnish owner Aarni Saarimaa for bogus investments in Thai stocks and other assets.
Jiratpisit – after his August 8 arrest at a film location – and Parinya – in absentia – have been charged with money-laundering.
Jiratpisit has since been released on bail.
Police had summoned five individuals to hear the charge of colluding in fraud, namely Jiratpisit, Parinya, Thanasit, businessman Chakris Ahmad and well-known stock investor Prasit Srisuwan. Both Chakris and Prasit had on Tuesday acknowledged the charge of colluding in fraud filed by CSD deputy chief Pol Colonel Chakrit Sawasdee and maintained their innocence. Both men had also spoken to and signed a settlement deal with Saarimaa, who later said he was satisfied but declined to reveal details about the deal.
The CSD deputy chief said if the victim was satisfied with the proposed undisclosed compensations, he could withdraw the fraud complaint against the pair.
Chakrit said if Parinya, who is reportedly overseas, failed to show up yesterday as summoned, police would seek his arrest warrant without applying for a second summons. Also, citing points learned from interrogation of the accused, Chakrit said the parents – Lertchatkamon and Suwit Jaravijit – likely faced a money-laundering charge.
The parents had wired millions of baht they received from Parinya to different accounts, so a summons should be issued for them soon, the CSD deputy chief said.
Body of missing Irish man found in Kanchanaburi river
The body of a man from Northern Ireland has been found floating on the Kwae Noi River in Kanchanaburi’s Sai Yok district this morning after his Thai wife went to the police to say he had been missing for two days.
The body of 51 year old Robert Lytle was found just hours after his wife, 39 year old Supapansa Pornkhunthod, a resident of Bangkok’s Suan Luang district, filed a missing persons report with the Sai Yok police.
The body was found 30 kilometres downstream from the resort. It has been sent for a post-mortem at a local hospital. The woman said her husband disappeared from his room at the Krit Raft House resort on the Kwae Noi River in the Sai Yok National Park, Sai Yok district on Tuesday morning.
She said they checked into the resort on Monday evening but then had an argument so she left the room to stay with another woman, the resort’s chef. When she checked the resort room the next morning, her husband had disappeared.
Thaiger Radio News – Thursday
Listen to the daily news from The Thaiger, anytime, anywhere.
Chinese arrivals down, but not by much
Thailand’s July travel figures are showing the first signs of a decline in Chinese arrivals – this from the Ministry of Tourism and Sports’ latest data.
But the news isn’t catastrophic. The July figures indicated a marginal decline as opposed to some reports of a mass exodus of Chinese tourists following the Phoenix boat disaster in Phuket on July 6.
The Ministry of Tourism and Sports’ permanent secretary, Pongpanu Svetarundra, has confirmed that July arrivals from China fell by less than 1% to 929,721, compared with the same month last year.
July’s total tourist arrivals were 3,175,981, an overall improvement of 2.85% compared to July last year. East Asian tourists accounted for the vast majority – 2,224,578 – of the month’s total.
Two other supply markets, listed in the top 10, suffered declines in July. Laos was down by 3.26% (151,171 visits) and the UK declined just over 5% (769,751 visits) but the spokesperson say this is a typical decline during the UK summer holiday month.
So where did July’s tourists come from?
In July, China led the top 10 supply markets for tourist arrivals, (-0.87%), followed by Malaysia (+26.16%), Korea (+0.66%), Laos (-3.26%), India (+7%), Japan (+6.57%), Vietnam (+6.99%), Hong Kong (+26.05%), the US (+2.36%) and the UK (-5.12%).
Over the seven months, January to July, the picture remained rosy with arrivals reaching 22,657,730, up 11% compared with the same period in 2017.
The general consensus in the trade was “expect massive declines in bookings to Phuket until October” when the peak season sets in and monsoon storms wane. But despite the warnings, the ministry’s data suggests Thailand enjoys a robust performance that is resilient to setbacks in individual markets.
