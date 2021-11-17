Connect with us

Thailand

Blackpink’s Lisa given award by hometown of Buriram

Luke Albers

Published

 on 

File Photo
image
image

The town of Buriram in Northeastern Thailand presented an honorary award to Thai K-pop star Lisa earlier today. Lalisa Manoban, also known by her stage name ‘Lisa,’ was honoured for her efforts to promote education in her native province, and also for her work as a role model for Thai youth.

Lisa is a member of the famous K-pop girl group Blackpink, and her debut solo album already has hundreds of millions of streams, according to Vogue. She originally hails from Buriram, where she has endeavoured to promote education since becoming famous. According to Thai PBS, her work in the province includes establishing a cultural exchange program between schools in Thailand and a Korean foundation, establishing a K-pop learning and training centre, and donating equipment to bolster performing arts education in local schools.

At the event, an education official applauded Lisa’s contributions to the children of the province, and expressed pride in her massive success, reports PBS. He also thanked her for never forgetting where she came from. A Vogue Magazine article describes how Lisa actively incorporates elements of Thai music, dance and fashion into her work. An award was then presented at the event, which her mother accepted on her behalf.

Earlier this year the Tourism Authority of Thailand “confirmed” that Lisa would be performing a New Years concert on a bridge in Phuket, but those rumours turned out to be false, and her manager YG Entertainment announced that she actually had other commitments.

SOURCES: Thai PBS | Vogue

Blackpink’s Lisa given award by hometown of Buriram | News by Thaiger

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
ThailandRyan
2021-11-17 10:39
And here I was thinking they should give her the Golden Meatball award for driving up business for the famous meatballs.....
image
palooka
2021-11-17 10:41
Should get another one for showing up nut, with his crazy plans.
Luke Albers

Luke Albers is a writer from the United States. He graduated from the University of Colorado with a bachelors degree in political science and a certificate in peace, conflict and security studies. He has lived and worked in Africa and India, and now calls Thailand home. Luke loves to use his writing to connect with new people and places.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand1 min ago

Thailand Top Stories | Proposal to legalize pornography, Pattaya calls for alcohol lift | October 13
Politics18 mins ago

Duterte and Marcos children join forces in Philippines election
Bangkok49 mins ago

Bangkok officials say 100% of residents will be fully vaccinated by end of the year
Sponsored3 hours ago

Stunning new senior school opens at Shrewsbury, riverside – Thailand’s leading international school

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Philippines57 mins ago

Students in lower-risks area return to classrooms as the Philippines reopens schools
Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 hour ago

Thai PM warns bars, nightlife not to open, defends ongoing closure order
Pattaya1 hour ago

Officials call for Pattaya restaurant patrons to get Covid-19 tested
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Bangkok1 hour ago

Truckers protest diesel prices at Ministry of Energy
Cambodia2 hours ago

Thai women, casino workers rescued from Cambodia after being held for ransom
Thailand2 hours ago

Blackpink’s Lisa given award by hometown of Buriram
Thailand2 hours ago

Storks take over mango farm in Ang Thong, owners put property up for sale
Good Morning Thailand2 hours ago

Petition for bars to open in Pattaya, Thailand Pass update | Good Morning Thailand LIVE | Ep.133
World2 hours ago

South East Asia gradually re-opening to vaccinated foreign arrivals
World3 hours ago

Victims’ families sue tail rotor company for Leicester City helicopter crash
Thailand18 hours ago

Thailand News Today | “The Beach” to reopen, Poverty rises in Thailand, Get vaxxed or … | Nov 16
Bangkok18 hours ago

Proposal submitted to parliament for the legalisation of pornography and sex toys
Thailand2 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism9 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism9 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism9 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending