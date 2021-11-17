Connect with us

Thailand

Storks take over mango farm in Ang Thong, owners put property up for sale

Luke Albers

Published

 on 

Stock photo via Max Pixel
image
image

The owner of a mango plantation is throwing in the white towel after her farm was overrun by storks. The 20-hectare farm in the central Ang Thong province is now up for sale, and the owner says that the farm can no longer operate thanks to the new residents.

The birds came 3 years ago, according to what the owner Kannikar Supradit told Thai PBS. Now the land is home to tens of thousands of Asian openbill storks. She says that they are roosting in almost every mango tree on the property, and as a result are damaging the fruit. She says that she is losing half a million baht worth of revenue per year because of the birds, and is being forced to sell her land.

When the storks first arrived, Kannikar tried to seek help from the Department of National Park, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, who suggested cutting down all of her mango trees so that the birds would have nowhere to roost. She tried removing a few trees, but the strategy did not work and the storks have even been growing in number. The heavy rains of monsoon season have resulted in some of the storks making their homes in her roof, and filling the house with the smell of their droppings.

The president of the Bird Conservation Society of Thailand Kaset Sutacha described how these storks are typically migratory birds. But in central Thailand, they have begun to live year-round because many rice fields are full of snails and other abundant sources of food. Rice farmers like the birds because they eat the snails which harm their rice crop, he explains. But fruit plantations view them as pests because their acidic droppings can kill fruit trees.

Kaset also said that these storks are a protected species, and killing one could lead to a 40,000 baht fine and up to 4 years in prison, so other methods have to be employed to chase them away. Sometimes fruit farmers resort to water sprinklers, bright lights and hanging used CD’s in the trees to scare the birds off.

SOURCE: Thai PBS

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
ThailandRyan
2021-11-17 10:37
Wonder what the Department of Agriculture would think about contacting the Department of wildlife in getting the birds removed and helping by procuring some netting to be strung up over the top to keep them out.
image
Greeneyes
2021-11-17 11:12
The National parks suggested cutting down All her mango trees so they would have nowhere to roost. 🤔🤔🤔 brilliant, problem solved 🤔🤔🤔 woman now starves as she has no income from mangos.
image
Bob20
2021-11-17 11:19
With the same reasoning you could remove some bunkers leaving nowhere to hide...
image
Russell
2021-11-17 11:33
In Victoria, Australia a few years back an orchard had the same type of problem with the birds destroying the fruit and what the owners did was to use an air powered type canon that automatically fired a shot of…
image
Russell
2021-11-17 11:41
1 hour ago, ThailandRyan said: Wonder what the Department of Agriculture would think about contacting the Department of wildlife in getting the birds removed and helping by procuring some netting to be strung up over the top to keep them…
Luke Albers

Luke Albers is a writer from the United States. He graduated from the University of Colorado with a bachelors degree in political science and a certificate in peace, conflict and security studies. He has lived and worked in Africa and India, and now calls Thailand home. Luke loves to use his writing to connect with new people and places.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand1 min ago

Thailand Top Stories | Proposal to legalize pornography, Pattaya calls for alcohol lift | October 13
Politics18 mins ago

Duterte and Marcos children join forces in Philippines election
Bangkok49 mins ago

Bangkok officials say 100% of residents will be fully vaccinated by end of the year
Sponsored3 hours ago

Stunning new senior school opens at Shrewsbury, riverside – Thailand’s leading international school

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Philippines57 mins ago

Students in lower-risks area return to classrooms as the Philippines reopens schools
Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 hour ago

Thai PM warns bars, nightlife not to open, defends ongoing closure order
Pattaya1 hour ago

Officials call for Pattaya restaurant patrons to get Covid-19 tested
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Bangkok1 hour ago

Truckers protest diesel prices at Ministry of Energy
Cambodia2 hours ago

Thai women, casino workers rescued from Cambodia after being held for ransom
Thailand2 hours ago

Blackpink’s Lisa given award by hometown of Buriram
Thailand2 hours ago

Storks take over mango farm in Ang Thong, owners put property up for sale
Good Morning Thailand2 hours ago

Petition for bars to open in Pattaya, Thailand Pass update | Good Morning Thailand LIVE | Ep.133
World2 hours ago

South East Asia gradually re-opening to vaccinated foreign arrivals
World3 hours ago

Victims’ families sue tail rotor company for Leicester City helicopter crash
Thailand18 hours ago

Thailand News Today | “The Beach” to reopen, Poverty rises in Thailand, Get vaxxed or … | Nov 16
Bangkok18 hours ago

Proposal submitted to parliament for the legalisation of pornography and sex toys
Thailand2 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism9 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism9 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism9 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending