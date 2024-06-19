Black sea menace: Jomtien Beach’s water quality

Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

Sanitation engineering officials descended on Jomtien Beach amid alarming reports of black contaminants in the water.

An in-depth inspection was carried out on Monday, June 17, at three key locations: Jomtien Beach at Soi 7, in front of The Now Hotel, and in front of Marine Beach Hotel Pattaya. Initial observations of the seawater revealed a green hue and a salty odour, prompting immediate testing and sample collection.

At each inspection point, critical water quality parameters were recorded. The results were as follows:

Point 1:

pH: 6.26 Temperature: 32.2°C Dissolved Oxygen: 7.10 mg/L



Point 2:

pH: 6.78 Temperature: 32.5°C Dissolved Oxygen: 7.35 mg/L



Point 3:

pH: 6.49 Temperature: 33.6°C Dissolved Oxygen: 7.80 mg/L



Microscopic examination unveiled a significant presence of Chaetoceros sp., a type of non-toxic phytoplankton. Officials confirmed that this species poses no threat to aquatic life or humans. The black contaminants, initially a cause for concern, were found to result from a natural phenomenon known as phytoplankton bloom, triggered by high seawater temperatures and an abundance of organic nutrients.

Further analysis confirmed that the seawater at Jomtien Beach adheres to water quality standards for recreational use (category 4) and industrial and port use (category 5). Despite the initial scare, officials reassured the public that the beach remains safe for swimming and other recreational activities, reported Pattaya Mail.

