Bangkok taxi meter scam outcry after 1,800 baht airport fare

Picture courtesy of Rodolfo Clix from pexels.com

A recent social media post sparked an outcry over alleged taxi meter fraud in Bangkok. A passenger complaint was highlighted, claiming an overcharge for a ride from Bang Khae to Suvarnabhumi International Airport, where the fare meter read an exorbitant 1,800 baht. The incident has raised concerns about overcharging and exploitation of foreigners by taxi drivers in the city.

Bangkok’s commuters are no strangers to traffic woes and taxi rides that sometimes seem to stretch both the journey and the wallet. But a recent incident has thrown a spotlight on a more insidious problem: the alleged exploitation of passengers, particularly foreigners, by unscrupulous taxi drivers.

The controversy surfaced after a passenger shared a distressing account of a taxi ride on social media, claiming the meter ran up to an excessive 1,800 baht for a trip that typically costs significantly less.

The passenger’s ordeal came to light when a Facebook page, which translates to If you want to be famous, I’ll arrange for you, return part 6, posted a detailed complaint. According to the post, an employee, identified as a foreigner, took a taxi from Bang Khae district heading to Suvarnabhumi Airport to drop off their brother.

During the journey, the passenger became suspicious of the rapidly increasing fare and documented the meter reading. Upon reaching the destination, the taxi driver demanded a fare exceeding 2,000 baht.

The situation escalated when the passenger admitted to having only 1,000 baht and threatened to report the driver to the police for meter tampering. The driver, faced with the prospect of legal repercussions, agreed to accept the 1,000 baht offered.

The incident didn’t end there, the employee compared the return trip, taken with a different taxi, which cost just over 300 baht, starkly contrasting the initial inflated fare. This comparison further fuelled suspicions of foul play.

The disconcerting experience prompted the individual to speak out, not to penalise the particular taxi driver, but to shed light on a broader issue. The incident has since stirred public debate, with netizens calling for better regulation and monitoring of taxi services to prevent such occurrences, reported Sanook.