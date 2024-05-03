Image via Freepik

Have you been trying to get a shiny new car in Thailand? Then you’ve probably already heard of Carzuno. It’s one of the companies leading the way in the country’s long term car rental services, a trend that’s currently popular among expats in Thailand. That’s right, more and more expats are now choosing to subscribe to a car through Carzuno instead of buying or leasing one. But what’s driving this shift? Here are 7 reasons why expats in Thailand are switching to Carzuno for their driving needs.

1. Flexibility for frequent lifestyle changes

Flexibility is key for those who experience frequent changes in their living arrangements, and that’s exactly what Carzuno offers for expats in Thailand. With subscription duration ranging from one month to 24 months at a time, you can opt out of the service without the long-term commitment of traditional car ownership. This means that you don’t need to worry about selling your car if you have to move between cities or relocate abroad. It’s also perfect if you only need a car at certain times of the year.

Additionally, this flexibility gives you the freedom to swap your current car for a different model whenever you want. For example, if you end up not liking your initial choice, you can simply return it and select your preferred model once your subscription duration ends.

2. No administrative headaches

Owning a car in Thailand means dealing with the annual rituals of renewing registration and paying car tax (as specified in the Land Transport Act of 2522 B.E), as well as making sure you have Compulsory Third-Party Liability Insurance a.k.a Por Ror Bor. Managing these requirements can be quite challenging for many expats. Aside from taking a lot of your precious time, language barriers can sometimes make the whole process a lot trickier.

Since Carzuno handles all the administrative tasks associated with car ownership in Thailand, you are spared from the bureaucratic headaches. Therefore, you can enjoy all the conveniences of driving without the stress of managing these obligations yourself.

3. Say goodbye to service and maintenance

If the idea of dealing with car service and maintenance in Thailand fills you with dread, then you’ll love Carzuno. They take care of all the nitty-gritty details of servicing and maintenance for you to make sure that your car stays in top-notch condition. Thus, you can say goodbye to the hassle of finding a reputable repair shop, scheduling appointments, and waiting at the mechanic’s shop.

So, how does this work? The team at Carzuno will inform you via email when your car is due for maintenance. Then, all you have to do is arrange a date that is most convenient for you. However, if your subscription car prompts you for services before the team emails you, you can contact them via email and schedule your car’s maintenance.

4. All-inclusive pricing

The all-inclusive pricing is perhaps among the main reasons expats in Thailand choose to switch to Carzuno. Your car, road tax, comprehensive insurance, servicing and maintenance, round-the-clock roadside assistance, and even doorstep delivery are all covered in one fixed monthly fee, without any hidden cost. Plus, there’s no down payment or loan interest to worry about. So aside from your monthly subscription fee, all you gotta think about is usage-based expenses like fuel and parking fees.

5. Easy and convenient process

The traditional route of buying a car in Thailand involves going through dealerships and paperwork, which requires a significant amount of time and energy. Getting your dream car through Carzuno, on the other hand, is as easy as a few clicks. You don’t even need to get out of your house for it. All you have to do is go to their website, browse through their selection, choose your preferred car, and sign up online. They provide a wide range of payment methods, too, including bank transfers and all major credit/debit cards. This whole process shouldn’t take longer than 3 minutes.

After you request a car from the website, the team at Carzuno will validate your documentation and payment details. Then, they’ll deliver your chosen car right to your doorstep within 24 hours to 14 days. Moreover, you won’t have to start the whole process over again when you want to extend your subscription. Carzuno will reach out to you 10 days before your contract expires.

6. Access to a wide range of vehicles

Carzuno boasts an extensive lineup of cars featuring over 50 models all owned by their Fleet Partners. When you browse through their catalog, you’ll see everything from brand new to used cars and petrol-powered to electric options. This makes it easy for you to find the perfect ride to match your lifestyle, whether you’re looking for a sleek sedan to drive to business meetings or a spacious SUV to accommodate your family.

Aside from giving you the option to choose a car that fits your needs, Carzuno’s wide range of car models also makes it super easy for you to get behind the wheel of your dream car. Let’s face it, we all daydream about driving fancy cars, but sometimes our budget just can’t handle it. Thanks to Carzuno, you can drive the latest cars with the newest technology in Thailand at a fraction of the cost of purchasing outright.

7. Help you overcome loan hurdles

Even if you’re fine with handling service and maintenance, and you’re set on staying in Thailand for the long haul (so flexibility isn’t a big deal for you), getting a car loan as a foreigner here can be quite a headache. Sure, it’s doable, but there are hoops to jump through. You’ll need a solid local bank account and documentation like a work permit to prove your commitment. And to add to the challenge, approval often depends on the individual discretion of each bank branch manager. Only with Carzuno, you can hit the Thailand road in your new ride as soon as tomorrow.

With these 7 attractive benefits, it’s easy to see why expats in Thailand are switching to Carzuno for their driving needs. If you want to experience the convenience yourself, visit Carzuno’s website and book your car.

Sponsored