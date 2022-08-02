Connect with us

Thailand

Bangkok Food Vendors Re-located off the streets | GMT

Published

 on 

YouTube video

Lightning strike kills seven cows in Nakhon Ratchasima. Bangkok chief says 300 water pumps need changing to fix floods. City Hall begins ‘street cleaning’. Toll gate collapses in central Thailand. Woman urges people to beware of air-con scam in Thailand. Malaysia detains 3 Thais who tested positive for happy plant. All this and more on today’s Good Morning Thailand.

Subscribe or Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
Ramanathan.P
2022-08-02 11:03
This is a good move to reduce the trash build up and also get rid of the emerging rodent population in the city. It would be good if the authorities can establish food courts where all these vendors can have…

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand1 min ago

Thailand to import smallpox vaccines from US this month
Entertainment52 mins ago

Love Destiny a box office holiday smash in Thailand
Guides54 mins ago

The best dating apps and sites in Bangkok (2022)
Sponsored1 hour ago

Enjoy a splashing time and immerse yourself in Thai Mythology in Andamanda Phuket
Thailand1 hour ago

Belgian man suspected to be infected with monkeypox allegedly flees Thailand
Thailand1 hour ago

Bangkok Food Vendors Re-located off the streets | GMT
Chon Buri2 hours ago

Homeless Thai man turns to crime so he can get food in jail
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Cannabis17 hours ago

Malaysia detains 3 Thais who tested positive for cannabis
Thailand17 hours ago

Woman urges people to beware of air-con scam in Thailand
Thailand17 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Airports screen international arrivals for monkeypox
Central Thailand18 hours ago

House in central Thailand collapses & kills 88 year old woman
Politics18 hours ago

Singapore still refuses to recognise same sex marriage
Crime19 hours ago

Grandparents chain 11 year old to a pole in northeast Thailand
Road deaths20 hours ago

3 tourists from Thailand die in Laos road accident
Guides20 hours ago

Luxury hotel buffets in Bangkok you need to try in 2022
Central Thailand20 hours ago

Thai man beset by Black Magic faces jail for stealing holy relic
Thailand11 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism1 year ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending