Bangkok braces for Srettha’s inspection blitz

Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

In a highly anticipated tour, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin inspected two pivotal development projects in Bangkok yesterday, May 25.

The premier’s whirlwind visit kicked off at 2pm at the PTT Park construction site in the Lak Si district. He scrutinised the Kamphaeng Phet 6 Land Development Project, received a comprehensive briefing and conducted a meticulous on-site examination. The focus was on the project’s progress and critical construction details.

Following his Lak Si inspection, PM Srettha headed to Nong Bon Lake Park in the Prawet district, arriving at around 3.30pm. At this scenic location, he undertook a thorough review of the park’s upgrade project.

The prime minister’s activities included receiving the latest updates, leading a detailed tour of the park, and observing water sports activities. The visit concluded by 5pm.

Accompanying the prime minister were several high-profile officials, including Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, Prime Minister’s Office Ministers Chakkrapong Saengmanee and Jiraporn Sindhuprai, along with local governance and environmental authorities.

Bangkok-born Srettha emphasised that this tour provides a crucial opportunity for him and the associated units to closely monitor and accelerate the progress of these initiatives, reported Pattaya Mail.

This aligns with the government’s commitment to enhancing Bangkok’s urban development and recreational amenities.

In related news, PM Srettha will attend the Bangkok Pride Festival 2024, becoming the first Thai premier to join the event. This decision comes despite security concerns highlighted by a recent warning from the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

On May 10, both organisations issued a joint release warning that foreign terrorist organisations (FTOs) might target events during LGBTQ Pride Month. Although the release did not specify any particular city or Pride event, it noted that FTOs or their supporters may exploit the increased gatherings associated with June 2024 Pride Month.

In other news, former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra voiced his unwavering support for PM Srettha amidst a Constitutional Court case that threatens to unseat him.