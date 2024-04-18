Thai PM’s Phuket visit focuses on traffic projects and foreign mafia

Picture courtesy of PR Phuket

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin is set to visit Phuket tomorrow, where he will be updated on the local police’s efforts to combat the so-called foreign mafia. Chai Watcharong, a spokesperson for the prime minister’s office, revealed the agenda for the prime minister’s Phuket visit yesterday, which will primarily revolve around progress reports on construction projects designed to ease traffic congestion in Phuket.

Joining the 62 year old prime minister, who also serves as the Minister of Finance, will be Suriya Juangroongruangkit, the Transport Minister, and Chayatan Phromsorn, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Transport.

The delegation will also include Phongsaran Asavachaisophon, Secretary to the Prime Minister; Jatuporn Buruspat, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment; and Chatchai Promlert, former Permanent Secretary of the Interior Ministry who currently chairs the Board of Directors of PTT Public Company Limited.

Additionally, Police General Kittirat Panphet, Deputy Commissioner of the Royal Thai Police, who currently serves as the Acting National Police Commissioner, will also join the official visit.

PM Srettha and other high-ranking officials will depart from Military Airport 2 at Don Mueang in Bangkok around 9am, landing at Phuket International Airport for a meeting scheduled for 10.30am.

The prime minister is expected to be updated on the status of the project to upgrade and expand Route 4027, a major artery running through Pa Khlok, which includes the expansion to four lanes and the progress of the elevated interchange at the northern end of Route 4027, where it intersects with Thepkrasattri Road.

Sarasin Bridge

Details about the new Sarasin Bridge project will also be briefed to the Bangkok-born Srettha, according to Chai, although no specifics about the project were provided.

Afterwards, the prime minister will travel to the Region 8 Police headquarters near the Phuket Check Point at Tha Chatchai, where he will be briefed on the local police’s performance. The agenda includes tackling the drug problem, resolving issues related to informal and foreign debt, dealing with the online gambling and foreign mafia issue, tightening restrictions on alcohol-serving venues, addressing illegal immigration, and solving housing issues for police officers, reported The Phuket News.

After the meeting, PM Srettha and his entourage will visit the site of the proposed Route 4027 interchange and the Heroines Monument to assess the traffic situation.

They will also witness the constant traffic delays at the Koh Kaew Intersection and the U-Turn points just south of the Heroines Monument. The team is expected to return to Bangkok by 4.40pm, although changes to the schedule may occur if necessary, according to Chai.