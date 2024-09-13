Thai student injured in playground scuffle, parents seek justice

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A father reported that his son, a Year 8 student, suffered a severe knee injury after being thrown to the ground by a classmate, potentially resulting in uneven leg lengths. The family now faces increased medical expenses and loss of income due to the incident.

At 6pm yesterday, September 12, reports emerged from Uthen, an 49 year old industrial machinery repair contractor, and 47 year old Truingjai, parents of the 14 year old boy, Bo, a Year 8 student at a school in Bang Bua Thong district, Nonthaburi. Their son was reportedly thrown to the ground by a classmate, leading to a broken knee joint.

The family was informed by doctors that the injury might result in Bo having uneven leg lengths in the future. The incident has placed a financial strain on the family, who have had to take time off work to care for their injured son while the other student’s parents have refused to take responsibility.

The incident occurred at 10am on August 23. The school informed the parents that Bo had an accident while playing with friends, resulting in a severe injury to his right leg. Bo was unable to move and was initially taken to Bang Bua Thong Hospital before being transferred to Phra Nangklao Hospital for further treatment.

Doctors recommended that Bo should refrain from attending school from the day of the incident until September 28. He is required to wear a cast continuously until the bone heals.

The attending doctor mentioned that the long-term impact could result in Bo’s leg being shorter by 1 to 2 centimetres, causing an uneven gait. Corrective treatment would involve bone lengthening, adding to the family’s financial burden.

Uthen recounted that the injury stemmed from Bo being thrown to the ground by a classmate during a scuffle over money. Despite being contacted by the school, the parents of the other student have not visited or offered any support, aside from a meagre compensation offer of 5,000 baht (US$150). Uthen expressed his frustration, stating that the amount is inadequate given the severity of his son’s injury and the associated costs.

“After the school informed us, I rushed to Bang Bua Thong Hospital to see my son before he was transferred to Phra Nangklao Hospital. The doctors diagnosed a severe fracture in his knee joint.”

Initially, doctors considered surgery but later decided against it, opting for a recovery period of about one month instead. Uthen reached out to the parents of the other student but they declined to visit or offer substantial compensation. Uthen sent them photos of Bo’s injury, hoping they would understand the gravity of the situation.

“I want the other parents to take responsibility. This incident was caused by their child, yet they only offered 5,000 baht as compensation. It’s not reasonable given the severity of my son’s injury. If they don’t reconsider, I will pursue legal action to seek justice for my son.”

The school’s initial response was to classify the incident as an accident resulting from rough play among students, issuing only a warning to the involved student. Uthen believes more should be done, as the incident has significantly impacted his work and family life.

The attending doctor warned that Bo’s knee might remain deformed, potentially shortening his leg by 2 to 3 centimetres, which could affect his walking. Initially, surgical intervention was considered based on X-rays from Bang Bua Thong Hospital, but later assessments ruled it out.

To ensure Bo keeps up with his studies, the school has arranged for him to continue learning online from home. Despite these efforts, Uthen is concerned about his son’s ability to keep up with his classmates and the long-term implications of his injury. The potential need for surgery to lengthen Bo’s leg remains an additional financial concern.

Bo mentioned that the incident occurred while playing, with one friend grabbing money from another and then throwing him to the ground, causing his knee to hit the floor. Despite the severity of the incident, Bo does not hold a grudge against his friend, who has since apologised and visited him, reported KhaoSod.

Uthen plans to file a complaint with Bang Bua Thong Police Station, citing serious injury caused by reckless play, which has affected his son’s bone growth and walking ability. He seeks accountability from the other parents for the ongoing and future repercussions of the incident.