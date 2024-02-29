Ayutthaya meth bust nets 10 million pills worth 500 million baht

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A major drug bust involving 10 million methamphetamine pills, valued at 500 million baht (US$13.9 million), was thwarted by authorities in Ayutthaya province. The capture was made possible after a meticulous tracking operation, leading to the arrest of two suspects who attempted to disguise the illicit cargo amidst vegetables on a six-wheeled truck.

Late yesterday night, at around 11pm, law enforcement officers swooped in on a gas station in Bang Pahan district, Ayutthaya province, following a prolonged surveillance operation that began in the northern province of Phayao. The coordinated effort included provincial governor Niwat Rungsakorn, Police Major General Chotiwat Luangwilai, Police Colonel Praderm Jitvatanaphiriam, along with narcotics suppression officers, military personnel, and administrative officials, reported KhaoSod.

The two apprehended individuals were identified as 46 year old Teeranun, and 47 year old Charas, both hailing from Nan province. Teeranun was tasked with driving a black pickup truck as a scout for the drug-laden six-wheeled truck driven by Charas. The methamphetamine pills smuggled across the border from a neighbouring country, were intercepted before reaching their final destination in Bangkok.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Teeranun received a fee of 20,000 baht (US$557), while Charas was paid 200,000 baht (US$5,571) for their roles in the drug trafficking operation. A third party was scheduled to take possession of the drugs but managed to escape before the bust.

Government response

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Anutin Charnvirakul arrived at the scene to oversee the investigation and lauded the joint efforts of the various agencies involved. He emphasised that the government has declared drug suppression a national policy, and the audacity of drug traffickers to infiltrate Ayutthaya province with such a large quantity of drugs was a significant concern.

“The successful interception of this massive haul of methamphetamine pills is a testament to the relentless pursuit and collaboration between our security forces, police, and administrative officials,” Anutin stated. He commended the teams for their diligent tracking from Phayao to Ayutthaya and their swift action, which prevented a large group waiting to collect the drugs from succeeding in their plans.

Anutin reflected on the potential damages to society, expressing the government’s commitment to intensifying efforts to combat the drug menace. He underscored the gravity of the situation, highlighting the millions of lives that could be adversely affected by drug addiction and acknowledging the staggering street value of the seized drugs.

The government reaffirms its determination to clamp down on methamphetamine trafficking, intending to significantly reduce its prevalence and safeguard the population from the perils of drug abuse.