Boxing camp owner arrested for assaulting young female boxers

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Police have arrested a 54 year old boxing camp owner for allegedly using a firearm to intimidate and sexually assault two 12 year old female boxers at his facility. The arrest followed the mother of one of the victims reporting the incident, which led to the shutdown of the camp and the suspect fleeing to Bangkok to hide. Despite his attempt to evade justice, the suspect was eventually apprehended and is now facing legal consequences.

The shocking case was thrust into the spotlight when Paveena Hongsakul, the president of the Paveena Hongsakul Foundation for Children and Women, accompanied the mother and grandmother of the victims, pseudonymously named A and B, both 12 years old and in sixth grade, to report the crime. They met with Police Colonel Pichetpong Chotikam, the superintendent of the Samut Sakhon City Police Station, to follow up on the case against the suspect, a 54 year old boxing camp owner and boxing instructor, who had allegedly raped the two young boxing champions, reported KhaoSod.

The situation came to a head on yesterday (February 29), when officers, including Police Lieutenant Wanachai Anuwat and Police Lieutenant Apichat Chanthanawiwat from the investigative division of the Samut Sakhon City Police, executed arrest warrants issued by the Samut Sakhon Provincial Court. After a diligent investigation, the police located the suspect, identified as Chanchai, hiding in a workers’ accommodation in the Thawi Watthana district of Bangkok.

Upon his initial interrogation, Chanchai confessed to the crimes and claimed he had intended to surrender. However, after seeing the media coverage, he decided to wait for the situation to quiet down. He expressed a desire not to reenact the crime as part of his confession. Following his arrest, the officers detained him for further questioning before presenting him to the court for detention on March 1. The authorities also opposed his bail application, ensuring he would remain in custody.