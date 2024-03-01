Phachi chemical warehouse fire triggers emergency evacuation

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A chemical warehouse fire in Phachi, Ayutthaya, has prompted a swift evacuation as toxic fumes spread. On February 29, at around 10.30pm, a blaze broke out in a warehouse illegally storing chemicals, necessitating an urgent response from fire services due to ongoing explosions and noxious odours.

The Phachi Municipality Facebook page advised residents within a 5km radius to evacuate immediately, wear masks, and seek open spaces to avoid the widespread smoke. Those unable to evacuate were instructed to seal their homes with damp cloths and stay above the smoke, using N95 masks. Any chemical contact should be immediately washed off, and eye exposure flushed with water for 15 minutes. Ayutthaya authorities are closely monitoring the situation and the cause of the fire is under investigation, reported KhaoSod.

According to reports, the incident occurred in Phachi district, Ayutthaya province, where firefighters battled the flames amid the risk posed by the chemicals and intermittent explosions. The area was enveloped in a pungent smell, causing irritation and concern among the local population.

As emergency services tackled the fire, local authorities took to social media to issue guidance and directives to the community. The Phachi Municipality emphasized the severity of the situation by asking people in the vicinity and nearby areas to take precautions to prevent harm from the smoke plume spreading from the site. The community was alerted to the risks and provided with practical measures to safeguard their health during this emergency.

Additionally, the Ayutthaya Move Forward Facebook page urged immediate action, highlighting the magnitude of the chemical stockpile involved, estimated at 4,000 tonnes. The page outlined a series of steps for residents to follow, underscoring the urgency of evacuation for those within a five-kilometre radius and offering advice on how to mitigate the risks if evacuation was not possible.

The incident has united local officials, emergency responders, and community pages in a concerted effort to ensure the safety of residents and to control the situation promptly. The outreach and guidance provided through social media platforms reflect the community’s agile response to the hazardous event.

Authorities continued to express concern for the well-being of the affected population, the front-line workers tackling the blaze, and related agencies. The incident has also brought to light the broader issues surrounding the storage of hazardous materials and the importance of regulatory compliance to prevent such dangerous situations.