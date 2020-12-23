Police identify armed robbery suspect after he allegedly dropped his phone at the scene | The Thaiger

image
image
image
image
Crime

Police identify armed robbery suspect after he allegedly dropped his phone at the scene

Caitlin Ashworth

Published 

2 hours ago

 on 

PHOTO: Facebook: เรื่องเด่นเย็นนี้ ช่อง3
Police have identified a man wanted for armed robbery charges after he allegedly dropped his mobile phone as he took off with 800,000 baht worth of gold stolen from a Chon Buri shop.

Using the mobile phone, police identified the suspect as 44 year old Utit Puangthong from Chon Buri’s Koh Jan district, according to Mueang Chonburi Police Chief Colonel Nitat Weanpradab.

“He is still on the run but will be arrested soon and we urge him to surrender before that happens as he has been positively identified.”

Police reviewed surveillance camera footage and say the man came into the shop posing as a customer. They say he asked to look at 2 gold bracelets and 2 gold necklaces. The man the pulled out a handgun, threatening the gold shop employees before running off with the jewelry worth 800,000 baht, police say.

“The suspect forgetfully dropped a mobile phone near the gold shop while fleeing after the robbery.”

SOURCE: Pattaya News

Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

