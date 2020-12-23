Police identify armed robbery suspect after he allegedly dropped his phone at the scene | The Thaiger

Crime
Police identify armed robbery suspect after he allegedly dropped his phone at the scene
Police have identified a man wanted for armed robbery charges after he allegedly dropped his mobile phone as he took off with 800,000 baht worth of gold stolen from a Chon Buri shop.
Using the mobile phone, police identified the suspect as 44 year old Utit Puangthong from Chon Buri’s Koh Jan district, according to Mueang Chonburi Police Chief Colonel Nitat Weanpradab.
“He is still on the run but will be arrested soon and we urge him to surrender before that happens as he has been positively identified.”
Police reviewed surveillance camera footage and say the man came into the shop posing as a customer. They say he asked to look at 2 gold bracelets and 2 gold necklaces. The man the pulled out a handgun, threatening the gold shop employees before running off with the jewelry worth 800,000 baht, police say.
“The suspect forgetfully dropped a mobile phone near the gold shop while fleeing after the robbery.”
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Several migrant workers flee Samut Sakhon detention, 3 re-captured in Chon Buri
A group of Burmese workers managed to flee a detention area in the Covid-19 hotspot of Samut Sakhon yesterday, with 3 later re-captured in the eastern province of Chon Buri. The Pattaya News reports that photos showing a broken wall went viral on social media, with claims that several migrant workers had smashed the wall and torn down wire fences to escape from enforced quarantine.
The claims have sparked panic among Thai netizens and residents in the area, who are calling on the government to enforce stricter measures on such groups. However, the governor of Samut Sakhon says the photos are old and merely show an unfinished wall that has long been used as a cut-through to the fish market. Weerasak Wijitsaengsri insists migrant workers did not break the wall but admits an unspecified number did flee the area where they were being detained. He says the exact number is not yet known, adding that Samut Sakhon authorities are reinforcing the area with extra razor wire and concrete.
The area has been in lockdown since a Covid-19 outbreak at the fish market, where the workforce is predominantly Burmese. The outbreak has now led to over 1,000 cases and spilled into neighbouring provinces and beyond. Migrant workers have been detained in their accommodation quarters, which the authorities have turned into makeshift quarantine facilities in an effort to contain any further spread of the virus.
Police in Chon Buri have captured 3 of the escaped Burmese workers, whose reason for fleeing was reportedly to visit friends in the area. They have been detained and will undergo health screening. However, the authorities are calling for calm, saying the workers have had no contact with the wider public and had not tested positive for the virus before absconding.
Chon Buri
Chon Buri woman wins 18 million baht in lottery, her niece picked the winning number
When Primprao Chuadee went by her usual lottery ticket vendor in Chon Buri, she decided to let her young niece pick the tickets. Lucky move. She won 18 million baht in the Thai government’s bi-monthly lottery.
“My niece ‘Nong Baimon’ picked the lottery numbers for me at a lottery stall that I usually buy from.”
She bought a set of 3 tickets with the number 201303. Primprao says she couldn’t believe that she won the grand prize not just with 1 ticket, but with 3, adding up to 18 million baht in winnings.
“I am very glad. My niece brought a big surprise to me… I will give some money to the lottery vendor that I bought from. Some of the money I will also keep for my nieces and nephews for their educations.”
Road deaths
1 woman dies, another injured, after motorbike collides with truck in Chon Buri
An 18 year old student has died, and another has been injured, after a collision between their motorbike and an 18-wheel truck in the eastern province of Chon Buri. The incident happened in the district of Panat Nikhom, with rescue workers and police arriving on the scene to find the damaged motorbike and truck, on a road that is currently under construction.
The body of Napaket Wannchai, who died after being run over by the truck, was found near the bike. The driver of the bike, named as 18 year old Kanokphon Supa, had sustained minor injuries and was able to talk to police. She has been taken to hospital for treatment.
According to Kanokphon’s police statement, she was trying to overtake the truck on the inside, to avoid roadworks on the other side. The bike was hit by the truck, which caused it to fall over, knocking both women to the ground. The truck subsequently drove over Napaket, killing her.
Police have not disclosed the name of the truck driver, who is said to be cooperating with the investigation. Officers are examining CCTV footage of the area and have not confirmed if any action will be taken against the truck driver.
Johnny Dee
Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at 5:44 pm
You gotta laugh what a silly boy!!! Obviously very desperate man maybe a worker in tourism?? I think we’re seeing the desperation of Thai people more and more. But at the end of the day he’s been found out from his stupidly!!!! Find him and lock him up.