Police identify armed robbery suspect after he allegedly dropped his phone at the scene | The Thaiger

Police have identified a man wanted for armed robbery charges after he allegedly dropped his mobile phone as he took off with 800,000 baht worth of gold stolen from a Chon Buri shop.

Using the mobile phone, police identified the suspect as 44 year old Utit Puangthong from Chon Buri’s Koh Jan district, according to Mueang Chonburi Police Chief Colonel Nitat Weanpradab.

“He is still on the run but will be arrested soon and we urge him to surrender before that happens as he has been positively identified.”

Police reviewed surveillance camera footage and say the man came into the shop posing as a customer. They say he asked to look at 2 gold bracelets and 2 gold necklaces. The man the pulled out a handgun, threatening the gold shop employees before running off with the jewelry worth 800,000 baht, police say.

“The suspect forgetfully dropped a mobile phone near the gold shop while fleeing after the robbery.”

