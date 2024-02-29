Chon Buri apartment owner battles raucous bars in neighbourhood

Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

In a neighbourhood near Wat Boon Kanjanaram, Bang Lamung, Chon Buri, a battle rages between the tranquillity of the residences and loud music from neighbouring bars.

Seven nearby bars, each blasting tunes with the fervour of a rock concert, have transformed the once-tranquil area into a sleepless nightmare. International tourists, seeking refuge in apartment owner Kanjana Brousa’s building, now toss and turn as basslines pulsate through their walls. Kanjana’s abode, nestled within a semi-commercial building, bears the brunt of this auditory onslaught. Windows tremble in unison with the beats, crafting an unsettling rhythm that disrupts both residents and business activities.

Amidst the throes of the Covid-19 pandemic, Kanjana invested her heart and millions into converting a commercial space into an apartment oasis. Little did she anticipate that neighbouring structures, once dormant, would awaken as rowdy bars, shattering the harmony of her investment. Despite her efforts for peace, including lodging three complaints with the local justice centre in Bang Lamung and extending olive branches to bar owners with occasional gifts, the blaring beats persisted, drowning out any goodwill.

As the bars cranked up the volume during late-night events, Kanjana resorted to reporting to the police. Though the police would respond, their efforts proved inconsistent. The bars would briefly lower their decibels, only to crank them up again shortly after. Residents suffered, with some demanding refunds after enduring hours of deafening noise, reported Pattaya Mail.

In a bid for relief, Kanjana invested in double layers of soundproof glass for every floor. Yet, the relentless noise persisted, seeping through the barriers. Now, she implores Pattaya City authorities, local administration, and the police to intervene swiftly.

