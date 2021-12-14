Connect with us
Airlines want ‘visa waiver’ & no more red zones | Thailand Top Stories

The Airlines Association of Thailand is urging the Thai government to implement a visa waiver for international foreign arrivals. First Omicron death in the UK. Meanwhile, the CEO of Thai Airways says the national airline was forced to move into cargo and repatriation flights when Thailand’s borders were closed last year. All Covid-19 red zones are being lifted and the number of tourism pilot zones increased from Thursday this week. The period of stay under the “sandbox” entry scheme will continue to be seven days. A salt tax, which was slated to start in Thailand this year but was deferred, could now be implemented early next year.

