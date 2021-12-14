Krabi
No confirmation on whether January 1 re-opening of Maya Bay can go ahead
The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation says it’s still waiting to hear from the Natural Resources and Environment Minister if the re-opening of Maya Bay can go ahead. The hugely popular tourist draw was expected to re-open from January 1 and Damras Phoprasit from the DNP says he’s already reassured Minister Varawut Silpa-archa that the newly-constructed pier is ready.
The pier, built at Loh Samah Bay, will be the main arrival point for tourists visiting Maya Bay, the famed location of the 2000 Leonardo DiCaprio film, The Beach. According to a Thai PBS World report, the Environment and Natural Resources Parliamentary Committee had received word from the contractor working on the pier’s construction, indicating that it might not be ready in time for the January 1 deadline. The committee subsequently stated that it might ask Varawut to delay the re-opening.
Thai PBS World reports that Damras says he’ll accept whatever decision the minister makes, but points out that re-opening Maya Bay would significantly boost the local economy and tourism to the region. Local tourism operators are in agreement and have voiced their opposition to any delay to Maya Bay’s re-opening. Tourism businesses in the region say people are anxious to return to the beauty spot, having waited 3 and a half years for it to re-open.
Maya Bay was closed in 2018 to allow for the rehabilitation of its coral reefs and marine life, which had been significantly damaged by out-of-control tourist numbers. Local officials say that since its closure, things have improved significantly, with coral reefs recovering and black-tipped reef sharks returning to the bay. Once it does re-open, tourist numbers will be capped at 300 per round and opening hours limited to between 10am and 4pm.
For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Airlines want ‘visa waiver’ & No more red zones | Thailand Top Stories
No confirmation on whether January 1 re-opening of Maya Bay can go ahead
Thailand Tourist Visa Waivers & Restrictions eased for New Years | GMT
Top 5 dental clinics by Dental Corporations PLC in Thailand
Thailand halves gap between second dose and booster amid Omicron concerns
Malaysia donates 283,400 AstraZenaca vaccine doses to Laos
Vietnam’s Hanoi Metro faces boycott, lacks of passengers
Thai aviation sector calls for visa waiver for international travellers
First Omicron death reported in UK, variant now accounts for 40% of London cases
Lithuania: Taking a stand against China
COVID: Why is India’s largest vaccine maker cutting production?
Suu Kyi imprisonment: Will the EU impose sanctions on Myanmar?
“Sandbox” entry scheme to remain at 7 days, CCSA reverses move to cut down stay
Public Health Ministry reports a total of 8 confirmed Omicron cases in Thailand
Covid control zoning revised: No more “red” zones, Chon Buri now “blue” reopening area
Thailand News Today | Thai Booze for new years & Weed friendly policy
French man arrested after 2 years of cheating many Thai women
UPDATE: Huge soapy massage ‘club’ in Bangkok bought within 24 hours of being up for sale
Chiang Mai street vendor with busty top files sexual harassment complaint with police
470 million baht “soapy” massage venue and business up for sale in Bangkok
Thailand News Today | Omicron to dominate, Soapy massage parlor for sale! | Dec 8
Hotel staff in close contact to Omicron case tests positive for Covid, variant not confirmed
Expat gets hit in the head at Bangkok zoo, apparently for taking his mask off to eat
No need to panic over Thailand’s first Omicron case, says PM
168 Thai soldiers apparently forced to finish masturbating before showering
Top US scientist says Omicron “almost certainly” no more severe than Delta
Thai PM says another national lockdown “unlikely” despite Omicron variant
Thai Airways offering round trip Sydney-Phuket flights
Thai tourists prepare for long weekend, Jailed for hunting wildlife | Good Morning Thailand | Ep.149
Former “Lord of Soapy Massage” says old prostitution is over
Thailand Top Stories | New Omicron cases in Thailand? More flights for Phuket | Dec 9
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- 360 Reviews22 hours ago
Top 5 dental clinics by Dental Corporations PLC in Thailand
- Bangkok4 days ago
Former “Lord of Soapy Massage” says old prostitution is over
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Monday’s CCSA meeting to announce further easing of restrictions
- Thailand4 days ago
Key info for those planning to retire in Thailand
- Thailand4 days ago
International flights into Thailand up 24% from last month
- Expats2 days ago
Family pleas for help repatriating British man who died in Thailand
- Thailand4 days ago
Weekend travellers expected to general 5.72 billion baht
- Crime4 days ago
Anti-Corruption Commission says Vorayuth hit-and-run case “completed in 14 months”