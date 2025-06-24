80 year old Thai man fatally shoots drug-addicted grandson in Isaan

Locals back elderly suspect amid long history of abuse

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin11 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, June 24, 2025
144 2 minutes read
80 year old Thai man fatally shoots drug-addicted grandson in Isaan
Photo via Facebook/ หนังสือพิมพ์รายวัน.สยามประชา

An 80 year old Thai man surrendered to the police after fatally shooting his drug-addicted grandson in a paddy field in the northeastern province of Nong Bua Lamphu.

Officers from Na Klang Police Station investigated the death of 30 year old Mongkhon, who was found in the middle of a rice field in the Khao Kloi sub-district, Na Klang district, yesterday, June 23.

Mongkhon was dressed only in white shorts and was holding a knife in his right hand. He sustained three gunshot wounds to his left leg, neck, and head.

Standing near the lifeless body was 80 year old Poon, Mongkhon’s biological grandfather. Poon admitted to killing his grandson and confessed to hiding the weapon used in the shooting under a nearby tree.

Poon explained that he had been spraying fertiliser in the field when Mongkhon arrived on a motorcycle, apparently under the influence of drugs, and began displaying aggressive behaviour.

Drug-addicted man fatally shot by grandfather in Isaan
Photo via Facebook/ หนังสือพิมพ์รายวัน.สยามประชา

According to Poon, the two became engaged in a heated argument. Mongkhon allegedly pulled a knife from his motorcycle and threatened him. He also picked up a wooden stick to hurl at Poon.

Poon said he initially fired two warning shots into the air in an attempt to scare off his grandson, but it had no effect. As Mongkhon moved closer with the knife in hand, Poon shot him in the left leg. However, the injury failed to stop Mongkhon’s advance, prompting Poon to fire two additional shots, resulting in his death.

Related Articles
Thai man forced to kill drug-addicted grandson
Photo via Facebook/ หนังสือพิมพ์รายวัน.สยามประชา

In tears, Poon told police that he and his family had been repeatedly threatened by Mongkhon in the past. Despite his attempts to tolerate the situation, he said he could no longer endure the abuse.

Police escorted Poon to the station for further legal proceedings. A large number of locals followed him there to offer their support, saying they too had received death threats from Mongkhon in the past.

Police have not yet disclosed what legal charges or penalties Poon may face.

Thai man kills grandson
Photo via Facebook/ หนังสือพิมพ์รายวัน.สยามประชา

In a separate incident also reported yesterday, another elderly suspect was arrested in the southern province of Surat Thani after allegedly shooting two of his neighbours, a father and son. The son was pronounced dead at the scene, while the father remains in critical condition in a hospital.

The suspect accused the victims of stealing his palm trees three years ago. However, the wife of one of the victims insisted on their innocence, denying that any theft had taken place.

Latest Thailand News
Fishing boat capsizes off Phuket, one rescued, one missing Phuket News

Fishing boat capsizes off Phuket, one rescued, one missing

2 minutes ago
80 year old Thai man fatally shoots drug-addicted grandson in Isaan Thailand News

80 year old Thai man fatally shoots drug-addicted grandson in Isaan

11 minutes ago
Phuket the bomb! Pair nicked in plot to deliver deadly cargo Phuket News

Phuket the bomb! Pair nicked in plot to deliver deadly cargo

20 minutes ago
Thailand’s double-track railway project to revolutionise transport Thailand News

Thailand’s double-track railway project to revolutionise transport

27 minutes ago
Thai border opens for emergency medical aid for Cambodian man Thailand News

Thai border opens for emergency medical aid for Cambodian man

39 minutes ago
Thai hotels warn of layoffs amid 400 baht wage hike proposal Business News

Thai hotels warn of layoffs amid 400 baht wage hike proposal

47 minutes ago
Bangkok taxi driver and passenger clash over payment method Bangkok News

Bangkok taxi driver and passenger clash over payment method

58 minutes ago
Sa Kaeo combats oil smuggling to Cambodia Thailand News

Sa Kaeo combats oil smuggling to Cambodia

1 hour ago
Justice minister unveils rehab plans at Phuket Prison Phuket News

Justice minister unveils rehab plans at Phuket Prison

1 hour ago
Air India implements temporary flight reductions and safety measures Aviation News

Air India implements temporary flight reductions and safety measures

1 hour ago
Man arrested for threatening girlfriend with gun in Chon Buri Crime News

Man arrested for threatening girlfriend with gun in Chon Buri

1 hour ago
Bourse of concern: Thai stocks tumble after US strike on Iran Business News

Bourse of concern: Thai stocks tumble after US strike on Iran

2 hours ago
Thai woman in critical condition after being rescued from asphalt tank Thailand News

Thai woman in critical condition after being rescued from asphalt tank

2 hours ago
NACC probes PM Paetongtarn over leaked call with Hun Sen Bangkok News

NACC probes PM Paetongtarn over leaked call with Hun Sen

2 hours ago
Green snake struggles to climb wall after swallowing gecko Thailand News

Green snake struggles to climb wall after swallowing gecko

2 hours ago
Bhumjaithai criticises Pheu Thai for cannabis regulation delays Cannabis News

Bhumjaithai criticises Pheu Thai for cannabis regulation delays

2 hours ago
Borderline chaos: Thai-Cambodian crossings shut amid spat Politics News

Borderline chaos: Thai-Cambodian crossings shut amid spat

2 hours ago
Sick and tired: HIV surge in Phuket sparks shame and scandal Phuket News

Sick and tired: HIV surge in Phuket sparks shame and scandal

3 hours ago
Heavy thunderstorms and flash flood warnings across Thailand Thailand Weather Updates

Heavy thunderstorms and flash flood warnings across Thailand

3 hours ago
Giant dolls take over Bangkok for Squid Game Season 3 launch Bangkok News

Giant dolls take over Bangkok for Squid Game Season 3 launch

18 hours ago
Wildlife officials to prosecute gunman of injured Khao Yai elephant Thailand News

Wildlife officials to prosecute gunman of injured Khao Yai elephant

18 hours ago
Four arrested in Phuket for assault on massage worker Phuket News

Four arrested in Phuket for assault on massage worker

18 hours ago
New Cabinet list to be finalised this week Thailand News

New Cabinet list to be finalised this week

19 hours ago
Thai woman faces death threat after mother impersonates her for online relationships Crime News

Thai woman faces death threat after mother impersonates her for online relationships

19 hours ago
Thai-Cambodian border checkpoint closures amid protest tensions Thailand News

Thai-Cambodian border checkpoint closures amid protest tensions

19 hours ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin11 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, June 24, 2025
144 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x