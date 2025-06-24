80 year old Thai man fatally shoots drug-addicted grandson in Isaan

An 80 year old Thai man surrendered to the police after fatally shooting his drug-addicted grandson in a paddy field in the northeastern province of Nong Bua Lamphu.

Officers from Na Klang Police Station investigated the death of 30 year old Mongkhon, who was found in the middle of a rice field in the Khao Kloi sub-district, Na Klang district, yesterday, June 23.

Mongkhon was dressed only in white shorts and was holding a knife in his right hand. He sustained three gunshot wounds to his left leg, neck, and head.

Standing near the lifeless body was 80 year old Poon, Mongkhon’s biological grandfather. Poon admitted to killing his grandson and confessed to hiding the weapon used in the shooting under a nearby tree.

Poon explained that he had been spraying fertiliser in the field when Mongkhon arrived on a motorcycle, apparently under the influence of drugs, and began displaying aggressive behaviour.

According to Poon, the two became engaged in a heated argument. Mongkhon allegedly pulled a knife from his motorcycle and threatened him. He also picked up a wooden stick to hurl at Poon.

Poon said he initially fired two warning shots into the air in an attempt to scare off his grandson, but it had no effect. As Mongkhon moved closer with the knife in hand, Poon shot him in the left leg. However, the injury failed to stop Mongkhon’s advance, prompting Poon to fire two additional shots, resulting in his death.

In tears, Poon told police that he and his family had been repeatedly threatened by Mongkhon in the past. Despite his attempts to tolerate the situation, he said he could no longer endure the abuse.

Police escorted Poon to the station for further legal proceedings. A large number of locals followed him there to offer their support, saying they too had received death threats from Mongkhon in the past.

Police have not yet disclosed what legal charges or penalties Poon may face.

In a separate incident also reported yesterday, another elderly suspect was arrested in the southern province of Surat Thani after allegedly shooting two of his neighbours, a father and son. The son was pronounced dead at the scene, while the father remains in critical condition in a hospital.

The suspect accused the victims of stealing his palm trees three years ago. However, the wife of one of the victims insisted on their innocence, denying that any theft had taken place.