Thailand Video News | Squid Game’s giant doll brings buzz to Bangkok, Cannabis shops raided for selling unapproved edibles

Photo of Thaiger Video Thaiger Video12 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, June 24, 2025
108 4 minutes read
Thailand Video News | Squid Game’s giant doll brings buzz to Bangkok, Cannabis shops raided for selling unapproved edibles

From protests in Thailand to a tourist rescue in Indonesia and political tensions in the Philippines, today’s stories span heated streets, courtroom clashes, and international headlines.

150,000 Protesters to Rally Against Thai PM at Victory Monument

Over 150,000 people are expected to gather at Victory Monument on June 28 in a mass protest demanding Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s resignation. Led by the “Ruam Palang Paendin” group, organisers emphasise that the rally is not a call for military intervention but a peaceful stand for national sovereignty, particularly in light of perceived government mishandling of the Thai-Cambodian border issue. Protest leaders Jatuporn Promphan and Panthep Puapongpan chose Victory Monument for its symbolism of reclaimed national territory. They have also pledged to minimise disruption to nearby hospitals and urged focus on the leaked call with Hun Sen, stressing its implications over its origin. The protest could mark a turning point in Thai politics.

Thai PM Faces Possible Suspension as Legal Pressure Mounts

Thai PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra may face suspension by the Constitutional Court following a petition from the Senate’s Blue Party, with a ruling expected next week. If suspended, Deputy PM Phumitham could step in as caretaker. Legal expert Paisal Puechmongkol warns the PM’s refusal to resign or dissolve parliament amid declining support has intensified political tension. A major 150,000-strong protest is also expected. Although martial law powers have been activated at the border, a full military coup is considered unlikely. Meanwhile, legal scrutiny and Cabinet reshuffle rumours continue, with calls for the Pheu Thai Party to prioritise national over internal political issues.

Cannabis Shops Raided for Selling Unapproved Edibles

Thailand’s Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsuthin led a surprise raid on 20 cannabis shops in Bangkok, uncovering unauthorised cannabis-infused sweets like jellies and chocolates. Two outlets, Buddha’s Kush Street and Cannabis X, were found selling products without FDA approval, while Way2weed was penalised for documentation failures. The crackdown, following PM Paetongtarn’s directive, aims to halt illegal drug distribution and ensure THC content stays below legal limits. Despite speculation of political motives, Somsak insists the raids are purely regulatory. With cannabis laws still evolving since decriminalisation, businesses risk major penalties for non-compliance, as authorities tighten control to protect public health and youth safety.

Majority of Thais Reject Casino-Linked Entertainment Complexes

A new NIDA Poll reveals that a majority of Thais oppose government plans to introduce entertainment complexes with casinos. Over 56% reject the idea outright, while only 24% support it. Even with potential revenues of up to 39 billion baht and strict anti-money laundering measures, resistance remains high—84% still disapprove if gambling is involved. Only a small minority favour casino-free entertainment venues. Public opposition stems from moral and social concerns, with nearly 62% supporting a national referendum to decide the matter. Despite economic arguments, the proposed complexes face strong nationwide scepticism and uncertain legislative prospects.

iPhone Saves Woman from Crossbow Attack on Koh Samui

A Norwegian woman narrowly survived a crossbow attack in Koh Samui after her iPhone 12 Mini blocked a shot aimed at her head. The suspect, 56-year-old Elmer, allegedly fired the weapon while drunk and enraged during a late-night outburst. As the victim, Ms. Pia, called police, Elmer returned with a crossbow and fired—hitting her phone instead of her. He fled but was later arrested at Surat Thani Bus Terminal following a court-issued warrant for attempted murder. He now faces prosecution as Thai authorities pursue charges related to the violent attack.

Related Articles

Squid Game’s Giant Doll Brings Buzz to Bangkok

Bangkok has become the stage for a dramatic promotional campaign as Netflix launches Squid Game Season 3, set to premiere on June 27. Giant animatronic versions of Young-hee (the “Gogowa” doll) and her male companion appeared near the Giant Swing and were paraded by boat along the Chao Phraya River. The dolls, complete with laser eyes and head movement, recreated the show’s haunting visuals. At ICONSIAM Park, fans joined immersive game experiences like Ddakji and AEIOU Stop. This marks the final season of the hit South Korean survival drama, which first captivated global audiences in 2021 with its chilling, high-stakes children’s games.

Cambodia Demands Thailand Fully Reopen Border Checkpoints

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet has declared that all closed Cambodian border checkpoints will remain shut until Thailand fully reopens its own crossings to pre-June 7 conditions. Cambodia’s move follows Thailand’s decision to shorten checkpoint hours and temporarily close some crossings, including Buri Ram’s Chong Sai Taku. In response, Cambodia delayed its own opening hours and shut select gates. Hun Manet insists Cambodia will reopen no later than five hours after Thailand does—but not before. Thailand, meanwhile, cites military tensions and awaits a Regional Border Committee meeting before restoring full border access.

Malaysians Say Economy is Top Issue, Anwar Retains 55% Approval

A new Merdeka Center poll shows 73% of Malaysians view the economy as the nation’s top issue, with inflation, growth, and jobs as key concerns. Despite this, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim holds a steady 55% approval rating, up slightly since December 2024. Public views on Malaysia’s direction remain split—50% believe it’s headed the wrong way, though this is down from 61% a year ago. Optimism is higher among younger voters, while Indian and Malay respondents express greater dissatisfaction. Economic indicators show improvement, including 1.4% inflation and 4.4% growth, helped by a wage hike and subsidies. Still, economic anxiety dominates voter sentiment.

Rescue Ongoing for Brazilian Tourist Trapped on Indonesian Volcano

Rescuers in Indonesia are searching for 26-year-old Brazilian tourist Juliana Marins, who fell from a cliff while hiking near Mount Rinjani’s crater. Despite early drone footage showing her alive, poor weather and extreme terrain have hampered rescue efforts. She was last seen three days ago, with no access to food, water, or warm clothing. Her family criticised authorities for keeping the trail open as tourists continued hiking nearby. Officials argue closing the route could create logistical issues. Mount Rinjani, known for its tough climbs and dangers, has seen fatal falls in the past. Rescue operations for Juliana have now resumed.

Sara Duterte Pushes Senate to Drop Impeachment Case

Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte has urged the Senate to dismiss her impeachment case, arguing it violates the constitutional one-year ban on multiple impeachment proceedings. She was impeached in February over allegations of graft, sedition, and plotting against President Marcos Jr.—claims she denies. Duterte’s defence claims prior complaints weren’t formally processed, rendering the case invalid. However, House prosecutors argue only the fourth, consolidated complaint counts. The Senate returned the articles for certification by the new Congress, delaying trial until after July 28. A two-thirds Senate vote is required to convict Duterte, a leading contender for the 2028 presidency.

Latest Thailand News
Fishing boat capsizes off Phuket, one rescued, one missing Phuket News

Fishing boat capsizes off Phuket, one rescued, one missing

2 minutes ago
80 year old Thai man fatally shoots drug-addicted grandson in Isaan Thailand News

80 year old Thai man fatally shoots drug-addicted grandson in Isaan

10 minutes ago
Phuket the bomb! Pair nicked in plot to deliver deadly cargo Phuket News

Phuket the bomb! Pair nicked in plot to deliver deadly cargo

20 minutes ago
Thailand’s double-track railway project to revolutionise transport Thailand News

Thailand’s double-track railway project to revolutionise transport

27 minutes ago
Thai border opens for emergency medical aid for Cambodian man Thailand News

Thai border opens for emergency medical aid for Cambodian man

39 minutes ago
Thai hotels warn of layoffs amid 400 baht wage hike proposal Business News

Thai hotels warn of layoffs amid 400 baht wage hike proposal

47 minutes ago
Bangkok taxi driver and passenger clash over payment method Bangkok News

Bangkok taxi driver and passenger clash over payment method

58 minutes ago
Sa Kaeo combats oil smuggling to Cambodia Thailand News

Sa Kaeo combats oil smuggling to Cambodia

1 hour ago
Justice minister unveils rehab plans at Phuket Prison Phuket News

Justice minister unveils rehab plans at Phuket Prison

1 hour ago
Air India implements temporary flight reductions and safety measures Aviation News

Air India implements temporary flight reductions and safety measures

1 hour ago
Man arrested for threatening girlfriend with gun in Chon Buri Crime News

Man arrested for threatening girlfriend with gun in Chon Buri

1 hour ago
Bourse of concern: Thai stocks tumble after US strike on Iran Business News

Bourse of concern: Thai stocks tumble after US strike on Iran

2 hours ago
Thai woman in critical condition after being rescued from asphalt tank Thailand News

Thai woman in critical condition after being rescued from asphalt tank

2 hours ago
NACC probes PM Paetongtarn over leaked call with Hun Sen Bangkok News

NACC probes PM Paetongtarn over leaked call with Hun Sen

2 hours ago
Green snake struggles to climb wall after swallowing gecko Thailand News

Green snake struggles to climb wall after swallowing gecko

2 hours ago
Bhumjaithai criticises Pheu Thai for cannabis regulation delays Cannabis News

Bhumjaithai criticises Pheu Thai for cannabis regulation delays

2 hours ago
Borderline chaos: Thai-Cambodian crossings shut amid spat Politics News

Borderline chaos: Thai-Cambodian crossings shut amid spat

2 hours ago
Sick and tired: HIV surge in Phuket sparks shame and scandal Phuket News

Sick and tired: HIV surge in Phuket sparks shame and scandal

3 hours ago
Heavy thunderstorms and flash flood warnings across Thailand Thailand Weather Updates

Heavy thunderstorms and flash flood warnings across Thailand

3 hours ago
Giant dolls take over Bangkok for Squid Game Season 3 launch Bangkok News

Giant dolls take over Bangkok for Squid Game Season 3 launch

18 hours ago
Wildlife officials to prosecute gunman of injured Khao Yai elephant Thailand News

Wildlife officials to prosecute gunman of injured Khao Yai elephant

18 hours ago
Four arrested in Phuket for assault on massage worker Phuket News

Four arrested in Phuket for assault on massage worker

18 hours ago
New Cabinet list to be finalised this week Thailand News

New Cabinet list to be finalised this week

19 hours ago
Thai woman faces death threat after mother impersonates her for online relationships Crime News

Thai woman faces death threat after mother impersonates her for online relationships

19 hours ago
Thai-Cambodian border checkpoint closures amid protest tensions Thailand News

Thai-Cambodian border checkpoint closures amid protest tensions

19 hours ago
Thailand NewsThailand video news
Tags
Photo of Thaiger Video Thaiger Video12 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, June 24, 2025
108 4 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Thaiger Video

Thaiger Video

0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x