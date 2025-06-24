Thailand Video News | Squid Game’s giant doll brings buzz to Bangkok, Cannabis shops raided for selling unapproved edibles

From protests in Thailand to a tourist rescue in Indonesia and political tensions in the Philippines, today’s stories span heated streets, courtroom clashes, and international headlines.

Over 150,000 people are expected to gather at Victory Monument on June 28 in a mass protest demanding Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s resignation. Led by the “Ruam Palang Paendin” group, organisers emphasise that the rally is not a call for military intervention but a peaceful stand for national sovereignty, particularly in light of perceived government mishandling of the Thai-Cambodian border issue. Protest leaders Jatuporn Promphan and Panthep Puapongpan chose Victory Monument for its symbolism of reclaimed national territory. They have also pledged to minimise disruption to nearby hospitals and urged focus on the leaked call with Hun Sen, stressing its implications over its origin. The protest could mark a turning point in Thai politics.

Thai PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra may face suspension by the Constitutional Court following a petition from the Senate’s Blue Party, with a ruling expected next week. If suspended, Deputy PM Phumitham could step in as caretaker. Legal expert Paisal Puechmongkol warns the PM’s refusal to resign or dissolve parliament amid declining support has intensified political tension. A major 150,000-strong protest is also expected. Although martial law powers have been activated at the border, a full military coup is considered unlikely. Meanwhile, legal scrutiny and Cabinet reshuffle rumours continue, with calls for the Pheu Thai Party to prioritise national over internal political issues.

Thailand’s Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsuthin led a surprise raid on 20 cannabis shops in Bangkok, uncovering unauthorised cannabis-infused sweets like jellies and chocolates. Two outlets, Buddha’s Kush Street and Cannabis X, were found selling products without FDA approval, while Way2weed was penalised for documentation failures. The crackdown, following PM Paetongtarn’s directive, aims to halt illegal drug distribution and ensure THC content stays below legal limits. Despite speculation of political motives, Somsak insists the raids are purely regulatory. With cannabis laws still evolving since decriminalisation, businesses risk major penalties for non-compliance, as authorities tighten control to protect public health and youth safety.

A new NIDA Poll reveals that a majority of Thais oppose government plans to introduce entertainment complexes with casinos. Over 56% reject the idea outright, while only 24% support it. Even with potential revenues of up to 39 billion baht and strict anti-money laundering measures, resistance remains high—84% still disapprove if gambling is involved. Only a small minority favour casino-free entertainment venues. Public opposition stems from moral and social concerns, with nearly 62% supporting a national referendum to decide the matter. Despite economic arguments, the proposed complexes face strong nationwide scepticism and uncertain legislative prospects.

A Norwegian woman narrowly survived a crossbow attack in Koh Samui after her iPhone 12 Mini blocked a shot aimed at her head. The suspect, 56-year-old Elmer, allegedly fired the weapon while drunk and enraged during a late-night outburst. As the victim, Ms. Pia, called police, Elmer returned with a crossbow and fired—hitting her phone instead of her. He fled but was later arrested at Surat Thani Bus Terminal following a court-issued warrant for attempted murder. He now faces prosecution as Thai authorities pursue charges related to the violent attack.

Bangkok has become the stage for a dramatic promotional campaign as Netflix launches Squid Game Season 3, set to premiere on June 27. Giant animatronic versions of Young-hee (the “Gogowa” doll) and her male companion appeared near the Giant Swing and were paraded by boat along the Chao Phraya River. The dolls, complete with laser eyes and head movement, recreated the show’s haunting visuals. At ICONSIAM Park, fans joined immersive game experiences like Ddakji and AEIOU Stop. This marks the final season of the hit South Korean survival drama, which first captivated global audiences in 2021 with its chilling, high-stakes children’s games.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet has declared that all closed Cambodian border checkpoints will remain shut until Thailand fully reopens its own crossings to pre-June 7 conditions. Cambodia’s move follows Thailand’s decision to shorten checkpoint hours and temporarily close some crossings, including Buri Ram’s Chong Sai Taku. In response, Cambodia delayed its own opening hours and shut select gates. Hun Manet insists Cambodia will reopen no later than five hours after Thailand does—but not before. Thailand, meanwhile, cites military tensions and awaits a Regional Border Committee meeting before restoring full border access.

A new Merdeka Center poll shows 73% of Malaysians view the economy as the nation’s top issue, with inflation, growth, and jobs as key concerns. Despite this, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim holds a steady 55% approval rating, up slightly since December 2024. Public views on Malaysia’s direction remain split—50% believe it’s headed the wrong way, though this is down from 61% a year ago. Optimism is higher among younger voters, while Indian and Malay respondents express greater dissatisfaction. Economic indicators show improvement, including 1.4% inflation and 4.4% growth, helped by a wage hike and subsidies. Still, economic anxiety dominates voter sentiment.

Rescuers in Indonesia are searching for 26-year-old Brazilian tourist Juliana Marins, who fell from a cliff while hiking near Mount Rinjani’s crater. Despite early drone footage showing her alive, poor weather and extreme terrain have hampered rescue efforts. She was last seen three days ago, with no access to food, water, or warm clothing. Her family criticised authorities for keeping the trail open as tourists continued hiking nearby. Officials argue closing the route could create logistical issues. Mount Rinjani, known for its tough climbs and dangers, has seen fatal falls in the past. Rescue operations for Juliana have now resumed.

Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte has urged the Senate to dismiss her impeachment case, arguing it violates the constitutional one-year ban on multiple impeachment proceedings. She was impeached in February over allegations of graft, sedition, and plotting against President Marcos Jr.—claims she denies. Duterte’s defence claims prior complaints weren’t formally processed, rendering the case invalid. However, House prosecutors argue only the fourth, consolidated complaint counts. The Senate returned the articles for certification by the new Congress, delaying trial until after July 28. A two-thirds Senate vote is required to convict Duterte, a leading contender for the 2028 presidency.