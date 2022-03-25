Thailand
8 cobras invade elderly lady’s home in Central Thailand
An elderly lady from the central Thai province of Nakhon Si Ayutthaya found eight cobras slithering around her house. 77 year old Cherry Puangrod was at her home in Bang Pa-in district alone yesterday evening when she walked into the bathroom and saw a cobra from the corner of her eye. Cherry ran out of the house to get her neighbour’s help before calling the Ayutthaya Rescue Squad.
The rescue team found a mother cobra and seven baby cobras in the house. It took the rescue team over an hour to catch all the baby cobras, in plastic bottles, which kept hiding in the nooks and crannies of Granny’s house. All of the snakes were released back into nature.
SOURCE: One31 News
