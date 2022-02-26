Driver of speedboat missing Thai actress fell from likely to be charged

After Thai actress Tangmo fell into the Chao Phraya river from a speedboat on Thursday night, Bangkok police will likely charge the boat driver for negligence. If Tangmo is found dead, the charge will be negligence causing death. The driver’s full name is unknown right now, and he is only identified as Mr. Por. An unnamed source told the Bangkok Post Mr. Por contacted investigators and agreed to be questioned and answer to any charges.

Tangmo was travelling from Bangkok’s Krung Thon Bridge to Rama VII Bridge with five friends, three men and two women. A local police chief said her five friends contacted investigators, and will make statements. Investigators noted yesterday that the boat had a toilet that was out of order.

“Someone said Tangmo went to the back of the boat to relieve herself and was assumed to have accidentally fallen in”.

The investigators also found glass and red wine stains. The owner of the warehouse where the speedboat is kept said the six friends were on a pleasure cruise along the river to Pathum Thani. Tangmo’s mother says she has been a good swimmer since she was young.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post