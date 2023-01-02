Connect with us

Thailand

5 Things You Need to know before Befriending or Dating a Thai

https://youtu.be/_9J5JAlAGVQ

In this episode of This is Thailand, Natty Warisa will share with you 5 top cultural tips that a non-Thai would need to know before befriending or dating a Thai person. Thailand is the most conservative country and abides by a unique set of unwritten rules.

Listen till the end to find out what all of the quirky Thai customs are to make sure you set your relationships up with success in the land of mango sticky rice.

