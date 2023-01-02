Connect with us

Economy

Electric vehicles to hit the accelerator this year, says FTI

Published

 on 

The Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) predicts a bold future for Thailand’s electric vehicle (EV) industry, unlike the International Monetary Fund which believes the kingdom is heading for a recession.

The FTI reckons the EV industry will hit the accelerator this year and sell between 25,000, to 35,000 cars, reports Bangkok Post. But, to achieve that target the EV industry will need to resolve the semiconductor conundrum.

There is a worldwide shortage of semiconductors exacerbated by a political game of cat and mouse between China and Taiwan.

Taiwan is largely known as the semiconductor capital of the world. Unfortunately for Taiwan, China has the raw materials needed to make the semiconductors but is refusing to ship them as they both agree to disagree on whether Taiwan is a part of and a province of One China.

Last year United States President Joe Biden provided funds to invest in semiconductors but it is yet to get off the ground. Several other nations have tried to make ground on the chips with little success.

Despite this setback, FTI Automotive Industry Club vice-chairman Surapong Paisitpatanapong believes there will be growth in EV sales because of they are more affordable. This was aided by the Thai Cabinet which agreed to approve tax cuts and subsidies in February last year to promote EV consumption and production during the period 2022 to 2023.

Surapong said…

“We see a bright future for the EV industry after global EV manufacturing giants, notably Tesla and BYD, launched their electric autos in Thailand while others also announced their investments in car assembly here.”

The newly established Tesla Thailand launched two models of the car, the Model 3 and the Model Y, in December last year with prices starting from 1.75 million baht and 1.95 million baht, respectively. These prices are lower than the imported vehicles offered for sale earlier by independent sellers.

Chinese-based BYD launched the Atto 3 sports utility vehicle in October last year at almost 1.2 million baht.

BYD announced a plan to construct an EV production facility in Rayong but there have been no such announcements from Tesla.

Thailand is keen to be seen as a worldwide EV hub but several finish lines have to be crossed before it can claim that title.

Renewable energy and charging services remain high in Thailand and there aren’t enough EV charging stations to serve EV drivers.

In May, PTT Oil and Retail Business revealed its plans to introduce 450 EV charging stations by the end of the year but they have yet to confirm whether they did.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
palooka
2023-01-02 18:48
As long as FTI hit the accelerator of installation of chargers prior to selling than all may be well.😆
Soidog
2023-01-02 19:03
In percentage terms perhaps. In real terms no. Thai authorities love percentages. From 1 to 2 is a 100% increase. Wow! 

Bob is a published author with over 25 years experience as a journalist.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Road deaths13 mins ago

Man fails to outrun train on motorbike, dies
World2 hours ago

Banks deny wrongdoing in Jeffrey Epstein lawsuit
News2 hours ago

CNN needs geography lesson after mistaking Taiwan for Thailand
Economy4 hours ago

Electric vehicles to hit the accelerator this year, says FTI
Thailand4 hours ago

5 Things You Need to know before Befriending or Dating a Thai
Economy5 hours ago

IMF predicts a recession in Thailand
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Election6 hours ago

Speaker predicts mass election corruption
Thailand7 hours ago

Thailand’s new fighter jets still on horizon
China7 hours ago

Chinese tourists banned from entering Morocco
Politics7 hours ago

‘Calm down, PM!’ – supreme patriarch sparks Prayut rant
Thailand8 hours ago

Proposed national uniforms to make traffic police approachable
Thailand8 hours ago

Talking With Gary Butler About How ‘The Roaming Cook’ Began
Thailand8 hours ago

HTMS Sukhothai chief engineer ashore when disaster struck
Environment9 hours ago

Thailand makes another travel list: Fodor’s No List
Politics9 hours ago

Deputy PM’s cunning plan to remain in power? There isn’t one
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending