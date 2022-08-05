Thailand
4,000 Muslims protest against construction of Kuan Yin statue in southern Thailand
More than 4,000 Muslims gathered yesterday to protest against the construction of the largest Kuan Yin statue in the world on Khao Lon mountain in Songkhla province, southern Thailand.
President of the Islamic Committee of Songkhla Province Sakkriya Bilsal alongside an imam from every mosque in the province were among those opposing the construction of the 200-metre-tall statue of a Chinese goddess on the mountain, which is surrounded by a Muslim community.
Kuan Yin (also written Guanyin or Kuan Im) is the Chinese “Goddess of Mercy and Compassion,” a popular bodhisattva worshipped by Buddhists in China, Tibet, Japan, Korea, Thailand, Vietnam, and some Western Buddhist movements.
Protestors held banners that read “Villagers of Jana-Thepa do not welcome TPIPP.” Local Muslims believe that the construction of the statue is “not being built out of faith” due to the huge capital investment in the project by TPIPP.
TPI Polene Power Plc is a waste-to-energy power plant operator planning to build the statue and a controversial industrial estate in the Chana district.
Songkhla Muslims also protested the construction of the giant Kuan Yin statue back in April. A local imam explained the reason for the resistance…
“You may have the right to build anything on your land, but we want you to think over the plan… how to co-exist with a Muslim community.”
Southeast Asian religion – including popular Thai Buddhism practiced by 95% of the population – has been compared to a cloth “woven from silver and gold threads and embellished with jewels” (Assavavirulhakarn, 2010).
In other words, Thais may pay homage to the Buddha, give offerings to spirits, and worship Kuan Yin – without seeing their beliefs as contradicting, blasphemous, or feeling the need to synthesise these beliefs into a single system.
For Thai Buddhists, the presence of infrastructure and artwork from multiple religions in one place is normal. Artwork of religious deities also plays a big role in popular Thai religion, as exemplified in every Buddhist temple in the country.
However, Abrahamic religions such as Christianity and Islam stress the importance of worshipping only one God. Aniconism is a central tenet of Islam, which is the avoidance of depicting God in religious artwork. Islam does not allow idolatry, which is worshipping a physical object as if it were God.
So, it is hardly surprising that the concept of a 200-metre-tall statue of a Chinese goddess slap bang in a Muslim town is upsetting to local monotheistic Muslims.
SOURCE: KhaoSod
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Woman in central Thailand is country’s first female monkeypox case
4,000 Muslims protest against construction of Kuan Yin statue in southern Thailand
Thailand to exploit the mini trade war between Taiwan & China
The return of the most important coffee event in Thailand
Where to travel during the rainy season in Thailand
Cambodian border town bracing for floods from Thailand
Man escapes death after pickup slams into unfinished drain in Thailand
Pattaya gold necklace theft involving no tourists, or ladyboys
Disgraced cop Joe Ferrari hasn’t repented says lawyer
Hotels in South Thailand eager for surge in visitors this year
Bangkok bootleggers face jail after 2 million baht of booze seized
Prayut confesses it’s not easy being Thailand’s leader
Pattaya loan shark threatens to cut off debtor’s finger
2 Thai activists released on bail after 64-day hunger strike
Pervy taxi driver allegedly kisses young female passenger in Pattaya
UPDATE: Chon Buri nightclub blaze kills 13 & injures 41 people
Luxury hotel buffets in Bangkok you need to try in 2022
Are you brave enough to try these weird Thai food?
Thai wife hires mistresses for husband with a 15,000 baht salary
Chiang Mai hotel reduces room rate to 1 baht per night to stimulate tourism
Russian airline Aeroflot resuming flights from Moscow to Phuket
Pedo father & 2 stepbrothers jailed for raping 12 year old Thai girl
110 Thais on one flight denied entry into South Korea
Chiang Rai Airport to stay closed until August 6 following Nok Air incident
Two foreigners killed in separate motorcycle crashes in Pattaya
Flooding chaos in Phuket
UPDATE: Thai wife hires mistresses for husband with a 15,000 baht salary
15 healthy food to grab while on the go at 7-Eleven Thailand
Thailand 2nd Most Dangerous Place in the World to Drive | GMT
Burmese and Karen forces battle for 7 hours near Thai border
Scam gang tricks child, steals over a million baht from his father
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Best Bites2 days ago
Are you brave enough to try these weird Thai food?
-
Central Thailand2 days ago
Thai wife hires mistresses for husband with a 15,000 baht salary
-
Thailand3 days ago
Chiang Mai hotel reduces room rate to 1 baht per night to stimulate tourism
-
Crime1 day ago
Pedo father & 2 stepbrothers jailed for raping 12 year old Thai girl
-
OutDoor Activities3 days ago
Enjoy a splashing time and immerse yourself in Thai Mythology in Andamanda Phuket
-
South Korea2 days ago
110 Thais on one flight denied entry into South Korea
-
Thailand1 day ago
Chiang Rai Airport to stay closed until August 6 following Nok Air incident
-
Central Thailand2 days ago
UPDATE: Thai wife hires mistresses for husband with a 15,000 baht salary
Recent comments: